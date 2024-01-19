You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you get a chance to check out the awesome Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) deal we shared with you yesterday? In case this slate isn’t your cup of tea, what do you think about the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023)? The official Lenovo website is now offering an extra generous deal on the 64GB model, making it as cheap as it can possibly be.
But is your investment of $94.99 worth it? Well, we believe so. This device may not be among the best budget tablets on the market, but it still ticks a lot of boxes for its price range.
Unlike the Tab M8 (4th Gen), it offers more RAM – 4GB compared to 3GB. That means the Tab M9 should be able to take on more apps simultaneously and deliver a slightly better overall performance. Then again, we advise against pushing the device too hard with demanding apps.
The 2023-released device runs on Android 12 out of the box, supports an immersive Reading Mode designed to make your experience more realistic and packs a 5,100mAh battery under the hood.
Lenovo commits to three years of security updates here, meaning this bad boy should be good to go until 2026. Overall, while it may be far from the best in its price range, the Tab M9 is a true gem right now. If you don’t need the extra bells and whistles a high-end slate provides, you should absolutely go for this puppy. At 37% off, it’s a steal!
The Lenovo Tab M9 with 64GB of built-in storage space now retails for less than $100, meaning you get to save $55. Needless to say, at 37% off, the device offers plenty of value for money. As for the discount itself, we haven’t seen such a high markdown on this slate at the official store in quite a while.
But is your investment of $94.99 worth it? Well, we believe so. This device may not be among the best budget tablets on the market, but it still ticks a lot of boxes for its price range.
Powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor, the Lenovo slate stands out with a slim and lightweight design. Aside from being ultra-portable, it boasts a 9-inch HD display and a cool Dolby Atmos speaker system.
Unlike the Tab M8 (4th Gen), it offers more RAM – 4GB compared to 3GB. That means the Tab M9 should be able to take on more apps simultaneously and deliver a slightly better overall performance. Then again, we advise against pushing the device too hard with demanding apps.
The 2023-released device runs on Android 12 out of the box, supports an immersive Reading Mode designed to make your experience more realistic and packs a 5,100mAh battery under the hood.
Lenovo commits to three years of security updates here, meaning this bad boy should be good to go until 2026. Overall, while it may be far from the best in its price range, the Tab M9 is a true gem right now. If you don’t need the extra bells and whistles a high-end slate provides, you should absolutely go for this puppy. At 37% off, it’s a steal!
Things that are NOT allowed: