The affordable Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) is a no-miss for bargain hunters right now

What if we told you there’s a way to get an affordable and ultra-compact tablet for the whole family for less than $80? No, we’re not dreaming, and neither should you! Instead, head to the official Lenovo website and get the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) for just $74.99! That’s right, the entry-level device is enjoying a sweet 31% markdown from its MSRP of $109.99.

Ideal for kids and adults alike, this Lenovo slate may easily be among the best budget-friendly tablets, especially at that price. That’s why, if you’re on a very limited budget but still want to enjoy the convenience of a tablet, we suggest you go ahead and purchase this bad boy while you can.

Now, you may be wondering: “What am I going to do with an entry-level slate?” Normally, we’d agree with you – but not right now. True, this slate doesn’t let you enjoy blazing-fast performance or super vivid visuals, let alone impressive multitasking capabilities. But let’s be honest for a second: at its current price, the device is giving you plenty of value for money.

This bad boy gives you all the basics you could ask for – an ultra-portable and lightweight design with a slim body, so even small hands should find using this Lenovo slate a breeze. Speaking of small hands, parents can easily set up parental controls on the tablet via Google’s Family Link.

If you’re a book rat, this tablet may very well your perfect reading companion. The 8-inch display features eye protection and a Reading Mode that gives you an immersive and realistic reading experience with little to no eye fatigue.

And those of you who love a good movie or TV show can watch their favorite characters on HD resolution. Complementing your video streaming are dual speakers that should give you decent audio quality for the tablet’s price range.

As you can see, this tablet may not have shockingly good specs, but it’s perfect for most everyday activities. When you add an advertised whole-day battery life into the equation, you get a true bargain right now.

