T-Mobile is a worse choice than ever, but it’s still better than Verizon and AT&T

But while there are certainly cheaper (and, some would argue, more honest) options to consider for customers who are truly serious about their operator-switching intentions , I will probably shock you today by playing devil's advocate and recommending you take a deep breath before doing something you might end up regretting in the long run.

Is the "Un-carrier" dead and buried?









By the way, what all those consumers voicing their outrage and frustration on Reddit and other such places seem to naively overlook is that T-Mobile (or rather parent company Deutsche Telekom) is running a business. The main purpose of any business is to make money, and as hard as you'd try to convince yourself that the "Un-carrier" initiative had this noble goal of revolutionizing the industry as it was known more than a decade ago, the reality is clearly different.



T-Mo needed you to believe it was not like "Dumb & Dumber" to stay in business at a very difficult time, and after weathering the storm and turning a hefty profit for the last few years, that marketing strategy is no longer needed. It may sound cynical... to those of you who think Santa Claus is real, but even if that's the case, there's nothing you can do to change Magenta's general new direction.





Five years is better than three and 250GB beats 200GB









While a rematch is likely to follow soon, the neat chart below makes it pretty clear that T-Mo remains the nation's heavyweight champion of unlimited wireless plans... for the time being. Is it disappointing to see its Price Lock program retired with basically no advance notice and not even a quick mention in yesterday's Experience More and Experience Beyond announcement ? Absolutely.



But five years is a long time, and although it currently feels safe to assume that T-Mobile 's new plans will instantly become costlier at the end of that period, the industry's constantly shifting dynamics could put the "Un-carrier" in a position where it can't afford to do that and enrage its customers half a decade down the line.





Seeing T-Mo's priciest new plans no longer include all taxes and fees is even more disappointing, nay, frustrating, but in a (twisted) way, that suggests (to me, at least) that the operator may have learned a valuable lesson in honesty these past couple of years.





I don't know about you, but I'd rather be aware from the get-go of the possibility that my monthly bill could increase than be ambushed by a price hike I previously thought was out of the question due to a vague marketing promise with a bunch of asterisks next to it.





Perhaps more importantly, the fact that T-Mobile reacted so quickly to Verizon 's three-year price lock and 200GB high-speed mobile hotspot data upgrade to nip any competitive advantage Big Red might have had in the bud tells me the "Un-carrier" is not really dead, just dormant. All we need is a big push from Verizon and AT&T , and the war between the three will heat up again.

Yesterday was a sad day for a lot of long-time subscribers, many of whom are (once again) threatening to leave the "Un-carrier" over its far too frequent (and occasionally sneaky) price hikes, security breaches, and now, the death of tax-inclusive plans