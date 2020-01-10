Android Mobile payments

Some unexpected establishments are getting Google Pay support this week

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 10, 2020, 4:41 AM
Some unexpected establishments are getting Google Pay support this week
Lots of banks and financial institutions are getting support for Google Pay and Apple Pay each month, so these mobile payments services are becoming more and more popular in the United States. However, since mobile wallets can be used in other places and different scenarios, it makes sense for Google and Apple to expand the availability of their services.

Earlier this week, Transact, a company that specializes in management software and payment solutions, announced that it has implemented Google Pay support in 15 campuses across the US. Students with Android smartphones will be able to use Google Pay to access facilities, residence halls, and more, as well as make payments for dining, vending, and retail using the mobile service.

Regardless of what Android phone you're using, you'll be able to take advantage of the new features as long as your device has NFC (Near Field Communication) support. These fifteen institutions that are getting Transact Mobile Credential for Google Pay this week are just the first to benefit from the new mobile service, so expect more to be announced soon.

The initial rollout includes the following locations: Arkansas State University, Chowan University, College of Coastal Georgia, Duke University, Georgetown University, Hamilton College, Johns Hopkins University, Marshall University, Mercer University, Roanoke College, St. Edward’s University, South Dakota State University, Temple University, The University of Alabama, and University of New Brunswick.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

tifyuluspu
Reply

1. tifyuluspu

Posts: 6; Member since: 6 min ago

my buddy's friend makes $96 hourly on the internet. She has been with out artwork for five months however final month her charge emerge as $12747 really on foot on the internet for some hours. study greater on this net internet site..... HERE ☛ http://online-3.com

posted on 4 min ago

shiv179
Reply

2. shiv179

Posts: 195; Member since: Aug 08, 2012

I was looking for any reference to Apple in this article... I was not disappointed.

posted on 1 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

apple-iphone-sales-growth-china-december-2019
Apple experiences soaring iPhone sales in China as Android loses ground
phone-with-best-speakers-iPhone-vs-Galaxy-Note-10-OnePlus-LG-G8X-Pixel-4-XL-Asus-ROG-Phone-II
Which phone has the best speakers? iPhone vs Galaxy, OnePlus, LG, Pixel, ROG Phone II blind test
OnePlus-7T-long-term-review
OnePlus 7T: 3 months in, should you buy it?
lg-g9-design-renders-leak
Alleged LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
best-offline-rpgs-iphone-android-2020
Best offline RPGs for iPhone and Android to play in 2020
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory

Popular stories

analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
january-update-sent-to-pixel-models
Check out which Pixel bugs Google killed with the January update
samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
t-mobile-sprint-no-merger-scenario-backup-plans
T-Mobile is considering all its options for a no-merger scenario

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless