Some unexpected establishments are getting Google Pay support this week

Lots of banks and financial institutions are getting support for Google Pay and Apple Pay each month, so these mobile payments services are becoming more and more popular in the United States. However, since mobile wallets can be used in other places and different scenarios, it makes sense for Google and Apple to expand the availability of their services.Earlier this week, Transact, a company that specializes in management software and payment solutions, announced that it has implemented Google Pay support in 15 campuses across the US. Students with Android smartphones will be able to use Google Pay to access facilities, residence halls, and more, as well as make payments for dining, vending, and retail using the mobile service.Regardless of what Android phone you're using, you'll be able to take advantage of the new features as long as your device has NFC (Near Field Communication) support. These fifteen institutions that are getting Transact Mobile Credential for Google Pay this week are just the first to benefit from the new mobile service, so expect more to be announced soon.The initial rollout includes the following locations: Arkansas State University, Chowan University, College of Coastal Georgia, Duke University, Georgetown University, Hamilton College, Johns Hopkins University, Marshall University, Mercer University, Roanoke College, St. Edward’s University, South Dakota State University, Temple University, The University of Alabama, and University of New Brunswick.