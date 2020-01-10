Some unexpected establishments are getting Google Pay support this week
Regardless of what Android phone you're using, you'll be able to take advantage of the new features as long as your device has NFC (Near Field Communication) support. These fifteen institutions that are getting Transact Mobile Credential for Google Pay this week are just the first to benefit from the new mobile service, so expect more to be announced soon.
The initial rollout includes the following locations: Arkansas State University, Chowan University, College of Coastal Georgia, Duke University, Georgetown University, Hamilton College, Johns Hopkins University, Marshall University, Mercer University, Roanoke College, St. Edward’s University, South Dakota State University, Temple University, The University of Alabama, and University of New Brunswick.
2 Comments
1. tifyuluspu
Posts: 6; Member since: 6 min ago
posted on 4 min ago 0
2. shiv179
Posts: 195; Member since: Aug 08, 2012
posted on 1 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):