Beautiful T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie is attracting huge crowds at stores

If you want to collect your free umbrella, you will have to claim it in the T Life app first and then redeem it at a store. While some store representatives may not ask for proof, most will request to see your T Life app, which is why it's crucial to reserve the gift in the app first.

T-Mobile Tuesdays gifts are only available at stores owned and operated by the company and third-party locations don't carry them.



T-Mobile recently shut down its original app and the pretty pink umbrella and hype about it on social media might be another way for the company to get you to download T Life, which was introduced last year and is now the flagship digital platform. That said, T-Mobile has long had the tradition of brightening up its customers' day with a gift, and the best course of action is to go get yours without reading too much into it. Be sure to call ahead as some stores have run out already. Others still have plenty in stock and while the official policy is one freebie for each line on an account, some lucky customers were able to get their hands on two.

According to customers who have gotten their hands on the umbrella, it's short but wide. The fabric is said to be thin, but it will still probably do a decent job of keeping you dry in the rain. The handle and the ribs are sturdy, which suggests it will hold up against strong wind easily.