T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
Up Next:
A freebie is a freebie, whether it's a physical gift, a digital good, or a perishable item. You could be earning millions but a present is still going to light up your face, no matter its monetary value. However, there is something about tangible stuff that makes them feel more special, even if it doesn't cost a lot. And some T-Mobile customers aren't happy that Tuesdays gifts are becoming less frequent.
The last we saw T-Mobile stores distribute a physical gift was in February when huge crowds lined up outside its stores for their free magenta umbrellas. The last few freebies have either been either digital resources or edibles. Customers are beginning to wonder when the next physical giveaway will be. And the answer is, maybe never.
While T-Mobile may like to give you the impression that the giveaways are its way of showing appreciation to you, at the end of the day, it's a for-profit business, and it wouldn't do anything that doesn't benefit it.
With the company now discouraging store visits by asking customers - including those who visit its stores - to do everything on T Life, it has no incentive to continue the giveaways. Or that's the prevailing and most plausible theory anyway.
Not all T-Mobile customers miss the gifts though, with many saying they were low-quality and not worth having anyway. Sub-standard gifts, such as flashlights that may start fires, will do more harm than good for T-Mobile's reputation, which might be why the company has stopped handing out free items.
Lastly, it's being speculated that we will see more giveaways in the coming months, as it's normal for T-Mobile to not frequently dole out gifts at the start of the year.
T-Mobile has long had a tradition of rewarding customers on random Tuesdays with freebies. They aren't necessarily always physical goodies. Sometimes, they are digital perks or free food or drink. And while anything free is a nice gesture, nothing compares to stuff like free cushions, glasses, and gloves.
T-Mobile handed out free umbrellas in February.
The last we saw T-Mobile stores distribute a physical gift was in February when huge crowds lined up outside its stores for their free magenta umbrellas. The last few freebies have either been either digital resources or edibles. Customers are beginning to wonder when the next physical giveaway will be. And the answer is, maybe never.
While T-Mobile may like to give you the impression that the giveaways are its way of showing appreciation to you, at the end of the day, it's a for-profit business, and it wouldn't do anything that doesn't benefit it.
For the Tuesdays gifts, the company required you to go to its stores and show the sales representative your phone as proof that you redeemed the offer in the T Life app. This increased foot traffic to its stores and allowed staff to interact with you and possibly get you to do a transaction and contribute to the company's revinue.
With the company now discouraging store visits by asking customers - including those who visit its stores - to do everything on T Life, it has no incentive to continue the giveaways. Or that's the prevailing and most plausible theory anyway.
Not all T-Mobile customers miss the gifts though, with many saying they were low-quality and not worth having anyway. Sub-standard gifts, such as flashlights that may start fires, will do more harm than good for T-Mobile's reputation, which might be why the company has stopped handing out free items.
Lastly, it's being speculated that we will see more giveaways in the coming months, as it's normal for T-Mobile to not frequently dole out gifts at the start of the year.
Things that are NOT allowed: