Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

T-Mobile subscribers about to receive plenty of freebies and a chance to win $90,000

T-Mobile customers will receive plenty of perks and a chance to win $90K and other huge prizes.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile
The T-Mobile wordmark is placed on a magenta background and mounted on a bricj building.
T-Mobile is about to celebrate the 9th anniversary of its industry-leading T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program by holding a "Thankiversary." The celebration kicks off tomorrow, which of course is a Tuesday (June 3rd), and T-Mobile subscribers are about to receive more of the perks that the program is known for. To customers of the nation's second-largest carrier, it will seem like T-Mobile Tuesdays on steroids.

The T-Mobile Tuesdays program started back in 2016 when John Legere was CEO and over the ensuing years 1.2 billion items have been handed out. That includes 500 million dining deals, 56 million movie tickets, and 4.5 million Slurpees! To be clear, T-Mobile customers, Metro by T-Mobile subscribers, and small business customers will participate in the "Thankiversary."

Starting tomorrow, T-Mobile will reward its customers by offering them a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven, a free Whopper Jr. with a $1 purchase at Burger King, buy one, get one 10-piece wings at Wingstop, and BOGO baked goods from Cinnabon. Getting to those places might use up some of the gas in your car, so T-Mobile will give you 25 cents a gallon off Shell gas (up to 20 gallons).

When you're ready for some entertainment, you can see the John Wick spinoff Ballerina with $5 movie tickets through Atom Tickets. On June 24, you can score a $5 movie ticket to see F1 The Movie from Atom Tickets.

T-Mobile celebrates the 9th anniversary of T-Mobile Tuesdays.
T-Mobile is celebrating nine years of its T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program with perks and sweepstakes. | Image credit-T-Mobile

Besides these freebies, there are nine big prizes that T-Mobile is offering customers who enter a sweepstakes starting June 3rd. Imagine winning one of these prizes:

  • $90,000 in cash!
  • Dream vacation for four to "just about anywhere" with up to $100,000 to cover flights and hotels. You'll also get extra cash to "live it up.".
  • All-new all-electric 2025 Honda Prologue SUV.
  • Four new Google Pixel 9a phones with a check to cover a full year of T-Mobile service for all four phones
  • $1,000 to spend on Amazon.com.
  • Year of Shell gas on Us
  • Year of Whopper Sandwiches at Burger King
  • Year of Wingstop
  • Year of concerts on Us

On June 10th, T-Mobile customers can enter another sweepstakes for a chance to win VIP tickets to the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The flights and hotel will be on T-Mobile's dime. Starting on June 24, enter yet another sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the 2025 FORMULA 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with all expenses paid by T-Mobile.

To claim your perks and enter the sweepstakes, check out the T-Life and Metro apps. Remember, the celebration begins on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Buy at Total Wireless
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Latest News

Don't miss your chance to get the Bose SoundLink Micro at a rare 24% discount
Don't miss your chance to get the Bose SoundLink Micro at a rare 24% discount
The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have never been this cheap with a two-year warranty
The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have never been this cheap with a two-year warranty
Leaked: Nvidia’s mysterious new APU could shake up the laptop world
Leaked: Nvidia’s mysterious new APU could shake up the laptop world
Versatile Galaxy Tab S10+ becomes a hot option for users looking to upgrade
Versatile Galaxy Tab S10+ becomes a hot option for users looking to upgrade
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
iPhone 17 may miss out on this upgrade while the rest level up
iPhone 17 may miss out on this upgrade while the rest level up
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless