T-Mobile subscribers about to receive plenty of freebies and a chance to win $90,000

T-Mobile is about to celebrate the 9th anniversary of its industry-leading T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program by holding a "Thankiversary." The celebration kicks off tomorrow, which of course is a Tuesday (June 3rd), and T-Mobile subscribers are about to receive more of the perks that the program is known for. To customers of the nation's second-largest carrier, it will seem like T-Mobile Tuesdays on steroids.





The T-Mobile Tuesdays program started back in 2016 when John Legere was CEO and over the ensuing years 1.2 billion items have been handed out. That includes 500 million dining deals, 56 million movie tickets, and 4.5 million Slurpees! To be clear, T-Mobile customers, Metro by T-Mobile subscribers, and small business customers will participate in the "Thankiversary."





Starting tomorrow, T-Mobile will reward its customers by offering them a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven, a free Whopper Jr. with a $1 purchase at Burger King, buy one, get one 10-piece wings at Wingstop, and BOGO baked goods from Cinnabon. Getting to those places might use up some of the gas in your car, so T-Mobile will give you 25 cents a gallon off Shell gas (up to 20 gallons).

When you're ready for some entertainment, you can see the John Wick spinoff Ballerina with $5 movie tickets through Atom Tickets. On June 24, you can score a $5 movie ticket to see F1 The Movie from Atom Tickets.









Besides these freebies, there are nine big prizes that T-Mobile is offering customers who enter a sweepstakes starting June 3rd. Imagine winning one of these prizes:

$90,000 in cash!

Dream vacation for four to "just about anywhere" with up to $100,000 to cover flights and hotels. You'll also get extra cash to "live it up.".

All-new all-electric 2025 Honda Prologue SUV.

Four new Google Pixel 9a phones with a check to cover a full year of T-Mobile service for all four phones

service for all four phones $1,000 to spend on Amazon.com.

Year of Shell gas on Us

Year of Whopper Sandwiches at Burger King

Year of Wingstop

Year of concerts on Us





On June 10th, T-Mobile customers can enter another sweepstakes for a chance to win VIP tickets to the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The flights and hotel will be on T-Mobile 's dime. Starting on June 24, enter yet another sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the 2025 FORMULA 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with all expenses paid by T-Mobile .







To claim your perks and enter the sweepstakes, check out the T-Life and Metro apps. Remember, the celebration begins on Tuesday, June 3rd.