Here's how you can win a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G from T-Mobile

It's Friday and you know what that means. A new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race ? Well, that is true but it is not the point of the story. It's time to discuss the fabulous prizes, giveaways, and discounts that are part of T-Mobile's weekly rewards program T-Mobile Tuesdays. And once again the carrier has a sweepstake that anyone who resides in the 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia can enter. You just have to be 13 years of age or older but you do not have to be a T-Mobile subscriber to get a shot at winning the prizes.

Win one of four great devices from Samsung







Two First Prize winners will each receive a 65-inch RU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV (2019). The televisions are valued at $699 and T-Mobile will add a $300 check so you can afford to pay the taxes on the device, or it can be spent on anything the winner wants to use it on. $300 worth of toilet paper is not out of the question these days. Total value of the prize is $1,000 according to the carrier.





Two Second Prize winners will each be sent a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and a $428 check to cover the tax man, or to be used at the winner's discretion. The phone is priced at $999.99 making the total value of this prize $1,428. Ten Third Prize winners will be shipped a Galaxy Chromebook that is worth $999.99. These winners will also be given a $428 check to be used for taxes, or for anything that the winner wants to spend it on. Total value of each prize is $1,428.









And...there's more. Ten Fourth Place winners are slated to receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5. These days, a tablet is very useful to employees working from home, students studying from home, and shut-ins binge watching Dead To Me on Netflix (second season drops May 8th by the way). Another great show that you might want to check out is Wentworth . This woman's prison drama from down under has seven captivating seasons with each one better than the previous one. Each tablet is valued at $729.99 and a check in the amount of $312 will be sent to each winner so that Uncle Sam can get his. Of course, the winners are also free to spend that money on anything they want. Total value of each prize rings up at $1,042.





T-Mobile subscribers can enter the sweepstakes starting on Tuesday, April 21st, at 5 am EDT until 4:59 am EDT the next day (April 22nd). Subscribers can enter directly from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. What? You don't have the app installed? (speak up, it's hard to hear you). Well, you can always find it in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store . And if you don't want to install the app, you can simply direct your browser to https://www.t-mobiletuesdays.com.





But what if you aren't a T-Mobile subscribers? Should you drop your current carrier and switch in order to enter the sweepstakes? Not if you're happy with the company you're presently using. But you can still enter the sweepstakes by going to amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com during the aforementioned time period for one game play.





For T-Mobile subscribers only, here are the weekly discounts and give-aways they can receive from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting on April 11th:





One free month trial of the Jillian Michaels fitness app. You might as well try to workout while stuck at home.

$20 off of a new Play Kits subscription from Lovevery.

Free three-month streaming subscription to Sundance Now.

Take 10 cents a gallon off the price of gas at Shell.





Good luck!

