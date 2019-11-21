T-Mobile Software updates

T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 21, 2019, 3:19 PM
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
In an attempt to prevent spam to reach its customers, T-Mobile is implementing a handful of technologies that will greatly help in the war against illegal spoofing and spam. Today, the Un-carrier announced that along Comcast and Intelquent completed the first end-to-end STIR/SHAKEN call across three networks.

STIR/SHAKEN (Secure Telephony Identity Revisited / Secure Handling of Asserted information using Tokens) is a set of protocols defined by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), which are meant to ensure the authenticity of an IP phone call. The framework is an important first step to preventing illegal and unwanted robocalls.

Starting today, calls can be routed through Inteliquent as well as directly between T-Mobile and Xfinity Voice landing phone service and still ensure that the number displayed has been verified.

In the same piece of news, T-Mobile confirmed that the Caller Verified feature is now operable across 17 smartphones. All the 2019 and 2018 Samsung flagships smartphones are compatible with T-Mobile's implementation of STIR/SHAKEN, along with others from Apple and LG. According to T-Mobile, more smartphones will be added to the list of compatible devices in the future, so be patient if your phone doesn't support Caller Verified yet.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-Galaxy-S-11-could-include-90Hz-refresh-rate
Hidden menu hints at 120Hz refresh rate for the Samsung Galaxy S11
Samsung-Galaxy-A71-design-renders-leak
Quad-camera Galaxy A71 leaks with massive punch-hole display, headphone jack
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
samsung-galaxy-s10-lite-specs-confirmed-december-launch-rumored
Key Galaxy S10 Lite specs confirmed by the FCC ahead of probable December launch
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr
Galaxy-S11-series-battery-life-tech
Revealed: the secret behind Galaxy S11's rumored longer battery life
OnePlus-8-Pro-design-leak-fourth-camera
This OnePlus 8 Pro design leak solves the mystery of the quad camera

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display
oneplus-7-pro-6t-discount-black-friday-deals
Substantial OnePlus 7 Pro and 6T discounts now available as part of Black Friday sale

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.