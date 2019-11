T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones

In an attempt to prevent spam to reach its customers, T-Mobile is implementing a handful of technologies that will greatly help in the war against illegal spoofing and spam. Today, the Un-carrier announced that along Comcast and Intelquent completed the first end-to-end STIR/SHAKEN call across three networks.STIR/SHAKEN (Secure Telephony Identity Revisited / Secure Handling of Asserted information using Tokens) is a set of protocols defined by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), which are meant to ensure the authenticity of an IP phone call. The framework is an important first step to preventing illegal and unwanted robocalls.Starting today, calls can be routed through Inteliquent as well as directly between T-Mobile and Xfinity Voice landing phone service and still ensure that the number displayed has been verified.In the same piece of news, T-Mobile confirmed that the Caller Verified feature is now operable across 17 smartphones. All the 2019 and 2018 Samsung flagships smartphones are compatible with T-Mobile's implementation of STIR/SHAKEN, along with others from Apple and LG. According to T-Mobile, more smartphones will be added to the list of compatible devices in the future, so be patient if your phone doesn't support Caller Verified yet.