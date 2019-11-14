T-Mobile Deals Wireless service

T-Mobile will take care of your dinner, hotel reservation, and next sportswear purchase on Tuesday

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 14, 2019, 10:20 AM
T-Mobile will take care of your dinner, hotel reservation, and next sportswear purchase on Tuesday
Just because T-Mobile is busy preparing both an early round of holiday deals on hot new high-end phones from the likes of Samsung and LG and an actual Black Friday sale that's obviously destined to be even greater, that doesn't mean the "Un-carrier" will be neglecting its crazy popular weekly customer appreciation program.

As usual, next Tuesday's slate of freebies and discounts is set to cover many different categories, ranging from food to travel, entertainment, and sportswear. While there's no irresistible gift in store from a major restaurant chain like Burger King, Pizza Hut, or White Castle this time around, you will be able to claim a cool $20 Dining Advantage credit in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on November 19 and choose where to eat on the cheap.

The Dining Advantage service is available at more than 55,000 restaurants across the US and Canada, according to the app's Google Play and iOS App Store description, although the number and the list of places eligible for T-Mobile's special offer will naturally vary based on your location.


The second best promo in the pipeline for next week is probably a 40 percent discount on Puma.com orders, even though it's not entirely clear if you will be able to apply that towards all items sold by the world's third largest sportswear manufacturer in the US or only select products. Either way, odds are Puma will hook you up with some high-quality sneakers, jackets, backpacks and so on at pretty great prices.

Speaking of great prices, frequent travelers will likely be happy to see a popular Booking.com deal return on Tuesday, November 19 to once again let you score up to 40 percent off hotels nationwide. And while we're on the subject of recurring promos, we should highlight the one free Taco Bell item of your choice, reserved Live Nation tickets, and $0.10 off per gallon of Shell gas are all coming back to save you quite a bit of money in the long run with little to no effort. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-mid-range-400-500-dollar-affordable-flagships-phones
Best mid-range "$400-$500 flagship" phones this year
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Verizon-Motorola-Razr-price-availability
The reimagined Motorola Razr goes official as a Verizon exclusive
Pixel-4-XL-iPhone-11-Pro-Galaxy-Note-10-LG-G8X-portrait-camera-test-review
Pixel 4 XL vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs LG G8X: Which phone takes the best portrait photos?
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
smartphone-colors-design-insights-motorola-executive-interview
How do you design a phone? Motorola's VP of Design gives us a peek behind the scenes

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
Dish-might-drop-over-2-million-low-income-customers-after-Boost-acquisition
Dish will reportedly drop 2.5 million low income customers after buying Boost Mobile
att-calls-t-mobile-un-carrier-moves-marketing-stunts
AT&T goes for T-Mobile's jugular, labeling the latest 'Un-carrier' moves 'marketing stunts'
ATT-seeks-to-move-grandfathered-customers-into-costlier-plans
AT&T moves grandfathered subscribers into pricier plans unilaterally
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.