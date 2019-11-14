T-Mobile will take care of your dinner, hotel reservation, and next sportswear purchase on Tuesday
The Dining Advantage service is available at more than 55,000 restaurants across the US and Canada, according to the app's Google Play and iOS App Store description, although the number and the list of places eligible for T-Mobile's special offer will naturally vary based on your location.
The second best promo in the pipeline for next week is probably a 40 percent discount on Puma.com orders, even though it's not entirely clear if you will be able to apply that towards all items sold by the world's third largest sportswear manufacturer in the US or only select products. Either way, odds are Puma will hook you up with some high-quality sneakers, jackets, backpacks and so on at pretty great prices.
Speaking of great prices, frequent travelers will likely be happy to see a popular Booking.com deal return on Tuesday, November 19 to once again let you score up to 40 percent off hotels nationwide. And while we're on the subject of recurring promos, we should highlight the one free Taco Bell item of your choice, reserved Live Nation tickets, and $0.10 off per gallon of Shell gas are all coming back to save you quite a bit of money in the long run with little to no effort.
