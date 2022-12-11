Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone

T-Mobile Motorola Deals
T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.

The 5G phone that you will receive for your ancient and damaged handset is the Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) and you will get it for the low, low price of zero after receiving bill credits for the 24 monthly payments that you will be billed for the device. The deal is available for any T-Mobile subscriber with a postpaid plan that is allowed to finance smartphone purchases.

The Moto G 5G (2022) features a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio defining a tall and thin display. Under the hood is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. A 1TB capacity microSD slot is available if you need additional storage.


The main camera on the back is powered with a 50MP image sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and there is a 2MP Macro camera for extreme close-ups. A 2MP depth sensor is also part of the rear camera array. The front-facing selfie snapper weighs in at 13MP.

With an HD+ resolution display and a 5000mAh capacity battery, it's no surprise that Motorola says that you can get as much as 36 hours of battery life on the phone. The 10W wired charging speed is nothing to write home about, however. Android 12 is pre-installed and the device will be updated to Android 13. While the phone will work with sub-6GHz 5G networks, it will not support mmWave 5G. Still, it will work with T-Mobile's 2.5GHz mid-band 5G which delivers download data speeds about 10x faster than 4G LTE.

While the Motorola Moto G 5G phone is free with the trade-in, you'll still have to pay the $35 Device Connection Charge whether you make this deal online or while inside a T-Mobile store.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
Certain Pixel users should get ready to join the Android 13 QPR2 Beta program next week
Certain Pixel users should get ready to join the Android 13 QPR2 Beta program next week
Chinese newspaper accuses U.S. of stealing technology from "our Taiwan"
Chinese newspaper accuses U.S. of stealing technology from "our Taiwan"
Changes are coming to the Google Search UI
Changes are coming to the Google Search UI
Starting Monday, December 12th, Assistant and Google Pay will not pay for your gas or parking spot
Starting Monday, December 12th, Assistant and Google Pay will not pay for your gas or parking spot
Apple, Ericsson kiss and make up while signing a new licensing deal
Apple, Ericsson kiss and make up while signing a new licensing deal

Popular stories

Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
13 years after the Steve Jobs iPad, Apple to copy Pixel Tablet design, making the best iPad ever?
13 years after the Steve Jobs iPad, Apple to copy Pixel Tablet design, making the best iPad ever?
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless