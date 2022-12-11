T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone

The T-Mo Report So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.





The 5G phone that you will receive for your ancient and damaged handset is the Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) and you will get it for the low, low price of zero after receiving bill credits for the 24 monthly payments that you will be billed for the device. The deal is available for any T-Mobile subscriber with a postpaid plan that is allowed to finance smartphone purchases.





The Moto G 5G (2022) features a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio defining a tall and thin display. Under the hood is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. A 1TB capacity microSD slot is available if you need additional storage.









The main camera on the back is powered with a 50MP image sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and there is a 2MP Macro camera for extreme close-ups. A 2MP depth sensor is also part of the rear camera array. The front-facing selfie snapper weighs in at 13MP.





With an HD+ resolution display and a 5000mAh capacity battery, it's no surprise that Motorola says that you can get as much as 36 hours of battery life on the phone. The 10W wired charging speed is nothing to write home about, however. Android 12 is pre-installed and the device will be updated to Android 13. While the phone will work with sub-6GHz 5G networks, it will not support mmWave 5G. Still, it will work with T-Mobile's 2.5GHz mid-band 5G which delivers download data speeds about 10x faster than 4G LTE.



