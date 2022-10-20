T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now





OnePlus Nord N200 5G 64GB Storage, Quantum Blue, Trade-in Required (Any Device) $216 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $216 Buy at T-Mobile TCL 30 XE 5G 64GB Storage, Shadow Black, Trade-In Required (Any Device) $198 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $198 Buy at T-Mobile T-Mobile REVVL 6 5G 64GB Storage, Blue, Trade-In Required (Any Device) $170 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $169 99 Buy at T-Mobile T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro 5G 128GB Storage, Dark Shadow, Trade-In Required (Any Device) $170 off (77%) Trade-in $50 $219 99 Buy at T-Mobile





This is basically a repeat (and an expansion) of a few different past deals offered by the nation-leading "Un-carrier", allowing you for the first time to choose from a grand total of three gratis "modern" Android soldiers with a single string attached.





All you need to do to knock the regular prices of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G TCL 30 XE 5G , and T-Mobile REVVL 6 5G down to $0 starting today is trade in an "eligible" device, which can sometimes be a hassle but in these particular cases is essentially the polar opposite.





That's because there's no eligibility list to speak of, as pretty much anything goes. Yes, anything . Smart or dumb, functional or broken, Magenta will take your old phone off your hands and give you a 100 percent discount on a new one with no new service line required or... much of anything else.





You do have to be okay with purchasing your 5G-enabled Android mid-ranger of choice from the above three models on a monthly payment plan and receiving your discount via monthly bill credits applied to your account over a period of two years.





If none of the three devices you can have for free feels right, you may also want to consider the REVVL 6 Pro 5G at the low, low price of 50 bucks with "any" trade-in and basically no other special conditions.





Then again, the Nord N200 is an undeniably better phone in at least a couple of important ways, sporting a higher-resolution screen with smooth 90Hz refresh rate capabilities and squeezing the exact same 5,000mAh battery with superior charging speeds into a smaller and arguably sleeker package.





There are at least two big reasons we can think of why you should check your home desk drawers and any old storage containers you might keep around the house immediately to locate and get rid of all your phones that are no longer in use.