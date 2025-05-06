Select T-Mobile customers will have a special reward waiting for them on May 8

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile often hands out free lines to customers. The carrier usually requires customers to activate one or two paid lines to get a free one. The company is reportedly going to roll out a new free line deal later this week which won't have this requirement.

The folks at The Mobile Report have learned that the company will soon start doling out free lines to select customers. The promotion will kick off on May 8.

This deal will apparently only be for customers who have been with the company for at least five years and satisfy certain other conditions as well. To be eligible, a customer must not have more than one free line already and must have not canceled a voice line in the last 90 days.

Customers who have "Hometown Discount," Insider discount, or Work Perks discount do not qualify. This is apparently the first free line deal that excludes customers with the insider discount. This popular discount takes 20 percent off voice lines for as long as an account is maintained.

The deal is also valid for both employee accounts and business accounts. The free line is Bring Your Own Device(BYOD)-only, meaning you will never be able to finance a device on it.

While the line will be free, customers will have to pay the $10 Device Connection Charge.



To find out you if you qualify for this deal, all you have to do is wait until May 8, which is only a day away. T-Mobile will notify those who qualify via text message. Alternatively, customer service representatives should be able to check whether you are among the segmented "Loyalty BYOD May 2025" customers.

Once you learn that you qualify, you can order your free line online or using the T-Life app.

This is a good time to grab whatever perks you can get, particularly free lines. After all, T-Mobile has made no guarantee that it wouldn't raise prices in response to tariffs. The company has also removed Go5G plans from its websites and is encouraging customers on very old plans to switch to a more recent one.

There are also other ways to save. For instance, the company is running an amazing deal on the latest iPhone models and has also waived the Device Connection Charge (DCC) for a limited time.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid
