T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price

T-Mobile customer

T-Mobile customer

In 2015,announced an "Un-contract" initiative under which it promised to never raise prices for certain plans as long as customers didn't switch to another one. This message was proclaimed loudly, with little effort made to highlight a caveat that said the company would pay the final month's bill if prices ever went up, essentially walking back its claim.The Un-contract commitment was replaced by a "Price Lock" guarantee in 2022 which only gave customers the right to cancel service if prices were hiked. In many cases, even the latter promise was not fulfilled by the carrier following the May price increase.