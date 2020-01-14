T-Mobile and Sprint react to the states' reaction to the DOJ's court filing last month
The legal quarrel continues
In other words, the states were essentially accused of putting local goals and views above national interests and benefits purportedly stemming from the merger. Unsurprisingly, we didn't have to wait too long for a reaction, which came in a court filing last week in anticipation of closing arguments scheduled for this week. Said filing turned the tables on the Trump administration, which was denounced for green-lighting the merger without carefully and rigorously examining its own approval conditions, as well as in contrast to past views on similar matters.
As such, the New York and California-led group of states challenging the merger basically asked Judge Marrero to ignore the DOJ and FCC's position in casting his verdict sometime next month. But of course, the legal saga is far from over, as T-Mobile and Sprint are now jumping to the defense of the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission in a new court filing.
The transaction was "actively" reviewed and cleared based on the proper legal standards
That's at least what T-Mobile and Sprint are arguing in response to the states' own response to the DOJ and FCC's joint filing last month, highlighting the key role played by Dish in scoring the two federal regulatory approvals. Dish, remember, is essentially supposed to take Sprint's place after acquiring its consolidated prepaid operations and $3.6 billion worth of spectrum.
That separate deal is itself frozen until Judge Marrero announces his verdict, and T-Mobile and Sprint are pointing the finger at their opposers for calling the plan to turn Dish into the industry's number four player inadequate "before it was even finalized."
The two carriers looking to become one want the court to give the Trump administration "proper weight", emphasizing that as the national enforcer of antitrust laws, the DOJ "actively reviewed" the deal, concluding the "transaction as modified yielded significant efficiencies that would result in lower prices and higher quality for consumers."
At the end of the day, it sounds like the decision will come down to whether or not Judge Marrero trusts that Dish indeed has the intention (and resources) to actually provide serious competition to the likes of the "New T-Mobile", as well as meaningful choice for consumers.
Interestingly, an attorney general from a state that's not directly involved in this convoluted legal battle also filed papers on Monday challenging the argument used by the DOJ in its conflict with the states that are a party to the high-profile lawsuit.
Washington's Bob Ferguson claims that the Department of Justice essentially suggests its position on an antitrust matter cannot be challenged at the state level. Ferguson further argues that the DOJ has "no authority for this assertion", although in the grand scheme of the pending merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, this issue seems largely irrelevant.
