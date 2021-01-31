T-Mobile delivers Android 11 to its version of the OnePlus 8 5G... with a nasty twist
As you're probably well aware, the "Un-carrier" is selling a non-UW variant of the non-Pro Snapdragon 865 powerhouse with full support for its extensive low and mid-band 5G network at a reasonable price of $599.99.
We're talking about the Always-on Ambient Display functionality, which was included in both the original OxygenOS 11 goodie pack delivered to the unlocked OP8 5G way back in October 2020 and Verizon's "optimized" upgrade available for the OP8 5G UW starting earlier this week.
While decidedly annoying, this omission is hardly shocking (or dealbreaking, for that matter) seeing as how the newer OnePlus 8T+ 5G made its Magenta debut running Android 11 without AOD out the box only to receive the feature separately a couple of months ago.
Hopefully, T-Mobile customers with a vanilla OnePlus 8 in their possession will not have to wait for several months before scoring another software update, but even if they do, at least they're on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 now and can enjoy all those other perks and benefits, optimized stability, redesigned UI, improved Game Space tools, and expanded Dark Mode included.