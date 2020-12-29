Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

T-Mobile AT&T Verizon 5G

Join T-Mobile's new campaign and help demonstrate its advantage in 5G coverage over Verizon, AT&T

Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Dec 29, 2020, 6:16 PM
There are differences in 5G coverage between U.S. carriers. According to T-Mobile, its nationwide 5G service in the states covers 270 million people across 1.4 million square miles. That area is over twice the coverage of AT&T’s 5G network and 3.5x larger than Verizon’s. T-Mobile announced today that it is kicking off a new media campaign that shows off the geographical differences in 5G between the top three U.S. carriers. 

As the carrier says, "That’s a lot of big numbers. And we get it … the scale is hard to grasp. To help show the differences, we could show a map … but let’s be honest. Maps are boring. And they’re not nearly as useful for understanding what your experience will be in the 5G era. That’s why, we’re moving beyond maps to make it easier to understand – and more fun . After all, as they say, a picture is worth a thousand maps."

T-Mobile adds that it is introducing its "If 5G Were …— using real physical comparisons to help illustrate the massive differences in America’s 5G wireless networks." The first comparison will be based on this simple statement: If 5G Were Snowpeople. As the nation's second largest carrier explains, "We got into the winter spirit and built three snowpeople on the Brooklyn shoreline looking out toward lower Manhattan. If 5G Were Snowpeople, T-Mobile would tower over six feet tall, AT&T is under half the size and Verizon is just a couple feet tall, about a quarter the size of T-Mobile’s nationwide network."


T-Mobile is asking you to turn in your own contributions for this campaign. Share your comparison ideas by sending them to @TMobile using hashtag #If5GWere and the carrier could turn your idea into reality.

