T-Mobile Wireless service 5G

T-Mobile schedules yet another 5G-themed 'Un-carrier' move: watch the April 7 event here

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 30, 2021, 1:27 PM
T-Mobile schedules yet another 5G-themed 'Un-carrier' move: watch the April 7 event here
T-Mobile sure likes to stay busy, announcing or discreetly launching cool new stuff essentially every few days of late in its attempt to completely dominate the wireless industry's limelight and continue snatching subscribers away from Verizon and AT&T.

Unlike some of Magenta's neat recent surprises, the "next Un-carrier move" will be unveiled with plenty of fanfare on April 7, landing a little over a month after the previous "big 5G-powered move." As similar as T-Mo's announcements of these two events may seem at first glance, it's definitely worth pointing out that the upcoming (virtual) shindig is explicitly billed as an "Un-carrier" affair, which was not the case on March 4.

Additionally, the second-largest US wireless service provider is taking a little more time between announcing this event and actually holding it than last time around, which strongly suggests we're in for something juicier than a business-oriented Unlimited 5G plan rollout next Wednesday.

Unfortunately, it's hard to predict exactly what T-Mobile might have hidden up its sleeve here, although a number of Redditors are speculating the event's focus will be on home internet services based on a cryptic teaser image that may not be quite as cryptic as it seems. "Hint" could well stand for Home Internet, which just so happens to be a fairly underserved segment of the "Un-carrier's" business destined for a significant expansion in the near future.

Whatever's in the pipeline, we know it will join all of T-Mobile's past 5G-flavored "moves" in the so-called "5G for All" program aimed at (eventually) offering every single customer across the nation affordable access to fast, reliable, and widespread 5G service.

We also know the mysterious event is slated to kick off at 8 am PT (11 am ET) on Wednesday, April 7, with a live broadcast of the ceremony conducted by CEO Mike Sievert ("along with other T-Mobile executives") set to be made available on this dedicated webpage currently featuring a handy countdown timer. Everything else will come to light in due time, so stay tuned if you're curious how T-Mo plans to "continue to deliver on its commitment to 5G for All."

