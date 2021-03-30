T-Mobile schedules yet another 5G-themed 'Un-carrier' move: watch the April 7 event here
Unlike some of Magenta's neat recent surprises, the "next Un-carrier move" will be unveiled with plenty of fanfare on April 7, landing a little over a month after the previous "big 5G-powered move." As similar as T-Mo's announcements of these two events may seem at first glance, it's definitely worth pointing out that the upcoming (virtual) shindig is explicitly billed as an "Un-carrier" affair, which was not the case on March 4.
Unfortunately, it's hard to predict exactly what T-Mobile might have hidden up its sleeve here, although a number of Redditors are speculating the event's focus will be on home internet services based on a cryptic teaser image that may not be quite as cryptic as it seems. "Hint" could well stand for Home Internet, which just so happens to be a fairly underserved segment of the "Un-carrier's" business destined for a significant expansion in the near future.
We also know the mysterious event is slated to kick off at 8 am PT (11 am ET) on Wednesday, April 7, with a live broadcast of the ceremony conducted by CEO Mike Sievert ("along with other T-Mobile executives") set to be made available on this dedicated webpage currently featuring a handy countdown timer. Everything else will come to light in due time, so stay tuned if you're curious how T-Mo plans to "continue to deliver on its commitment to 5G for All."