T-Mobile's fast 5G coverage plans in 2021 get 'supercharged'... for 2024
T-Mobile 5G network coverage plans by 2023
- 97% of Americans with slow 'Extended Range 5G' by the end of 2022
- 90% of Americans with faster 300Mbps-400Mbps 5G network by the end of 2023
In a nutshell, T-Mobile is expected to keep its 5G coverage and speed advantage this year. While Verizon and AT&T have scooped larger amounts of new C-band spectrum at the FCC auction, those won't be deployed en masse until later in 2021 or next year, plus the Un-carrier doesn't really need them.
T-Mobile said at its virtual investor conference that 97%t of Americans will have 5G access by the end of next year. What it mentioned, however, is that this coverage will be of the slow low-band variety that doesn't give tangible speed benefits compared to 4G service. It won't be before the end of 2023 that it will blanket 90% of Americans with the faster mid- and high-band Ultra Capacity 5G that now covers about a third of Americans.
Even then, the Americans covered by the 'Ultra Capacity 5G' network will only see an increase in average speeds from 300Mbps up to 400Mbps, or about what Verizon was able to pull off with its new 4G CBRS rollout, so don't worry if your phone doesn't sport a flashy new 5G icon just yet.
T-Mobile's 5-year 5G network plan
Maintaining 5G leadership in the 5G era
- Recent C band investment further positions T-Mobile’s superiority for 5G era.
- Already delivering 5G across more geographic coverage than AT&T and Verizon combined.
- Only operator to have deployed dedicated mid-band spectrum for 5G.
Significantly expanding addressable markets
- T-Mobile’s superior 5G network to unlock growth opportunities in new markets, deepen relationships with customers and take the competition to cable.
- Plans to increase share of smaller markets and rural areas to nearly 20% in next 5 years.
- Expect to double market share in enterprise in next 5 years.
- Bring competition to the $90 billion broadband market, targeting 7-8 million customers in 5 years.
Unlocking bigger merger synergies, faster
- Expect total net present value of merger synergies to be more than $70 billion – up more than 60% from original merger guidance of $43 billion.
- Expect total run rate cost synergies to reach ~$7.5 billion per year by 2024 – up 25% from original merger guidance of $6 billion per year.
Delivering better financial results
- Raising mid-term and long-term guidance across the board w/ higher service revenue, Core Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.
- Potentially up to $60 billion in shareholder return between 2023-2025.