T-Mobile's fast 5G coverage plans in 2021 get 'supercharged'... for 2024

In a nutshell, T-Mobile is expected to keep its 5G coverage and speed advantage this year. While Verizon and AT&T have scooped larger amounts of new C-band spectrum at the FCC auction, those won't be deployed en masse until later in 2021 or next year, plus the Un-carrier doesn't really need them.





The big three mobile carriers just bid $78.2 billion in total on new FCC spectrum, yet even after the auction T-Mobile’s mid-band spectrum remains top dog with 301 MHz in total, followed by 167 MHz for AT&T, and 192 MHz for Verizon.





T-Mobile said at its virtual investor conference that 97%t of Americans will have 5G access by the end of next year. What it mentioned, however, is that this coverage will be of the slow low-band variety that doesn't give tangible speed benefits compared to 4G service. It won't be before the end of 2023 that it will blanket 90% of Americans with the faster mid- and high-band Ultra Capacity 5G that now covers about a third of Americans.





Even then, the Americans covered by the 'Ultra Capacity 5G' network will only see an increase in average speeds from 300Mbps up to 400Mbps, or about what Verizon was able to pull off with its new 4G CBRS rollout , so don't worry if your phone doesn't sport a flashy new 5G icon just yet.



