T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks

The COVID-19 outbreak has drastically changed the way people around the world live their lives. And since smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches are now part of our daily routines, usage of these devices has changed too. T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray has posted a video on his Twitter account (@NevilleRay) that discusses "some shifts we’ve been seeing across the network as our customers continue to stay connected — while staying apart."

Now, more than ever, Americans are relying on their wireless providers







Before rattling off the numbers, Ray notes that "this data paints a picture of how people across the country are using wireless connectivity to keep working, learning, and connecting with others during this challenging time."





According to Ray, Over the last month T-Mobile has seen a 60% uptick in mobile hotspot usage. As more people work from home, T-Mobile subscribers are using their handsets' cellular connection to run their desktop and laptop computers. What the carrier calls Smartphone Mobile Hotspot (SMHS) is included with most Magenta, T-Mobile ONE, and Simple Choice plans. In addition, T-Mobile is giving its postpaid subscribers and Metro customers with HotSpot data 10GB of free SMHS a month for two months. Using the My T-Mobile/T-Mobile app, subscribers need to add this free SMHS to each line by going to:



