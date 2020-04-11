T-Mobile is giving away $200,000 in prepaid Visa Gift Cards

T-Mobile

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 11, 2020, 3:53 PM
A couple of weeks ago, T-Mobile ran a sweepstakes giving away $500,000 in gift cards. This coming Tuesday, the carrier is running another sweepstakes, this one with $200,000 in Visa Prepaid Cards up for grabs. One-thousand winners will each receive a $200 One Click Visa Prepaid Card. You do not need to be a T-Mobile subscriber but you do need to be a legal resident in one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico. You also have to be at least 13 years of age.

To enter the sweepstakes, T-Mobile subscribers can use the T-Mobile Tuesdays app available from the App Store for their iOS or Android devices. The sweepstakes begins at 5:00 am ET on Tuesday, April 14th and ends at 4:59:59 am ET on Wednesday, April 15th. T-Mobile subscribers can also enter from the www.T-MobileTuesdays.com website. Those who are not T-Mobile subscribers can head over to the amoe.tmobiletuesdays.com website during the entry period for a chance to win.

T-Mobile subscribers will also be given the following discounts and freebies via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app:

  • Free custom postcard from postable.
  • Free 2-month subscription to IndieFlix.
  • 10 cents off a gallon of Shell gas.
  • $5 donation match to Boys and Girls Club of America COVID-19 Relief Fund (T-Mobile guarantees $150,000 with a maximum match of $300,000).
  • 40% off and free shipping at Reebok.com.
  • Free three-month early learning subscription from Homer.
  • Two free months of ad-free YouTube.
  • A free four-week course from Shaw Academy.
Good luck!

