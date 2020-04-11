T-Mobile is giving away $200,000 in prepaid Visa Gift Cards
A couple of weeks ago, T-Mobile ran a sweepstakes giving away $500,000 in gift cards. This coming Tuesday, the carrier is running another sweepstakes, this one with $200,000 in Visa Prepaid Cards up for grabs. One-thousand winners will each receive a $200 One Click Visa Prepaid Card. You do not need to be a T-Mobile subscriber but you do need to be a legal resident in one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico. You also have to be at least 13 years of age.
T-Mobile subscribers will also be given the following discounts and freebies via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app:
- Free custom postcard from postable.
- Free 2-month subscription to IndieFlix.
- 10 cents off a gallon of Shell gas.
- $5 donation match to Boys and Girls Club of America COVID-19 Relief Fund (T-Mobile guarantees $150,000 with a maximum match of $300,000).
- 40% off and free shipping at Reebok.com.
- Free three-month early learning subscription from Homer.
- Two free months of ad-free YouTube.
- A free four-week course from Shaw Academy.
Good luck!