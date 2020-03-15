What has Apple done so far to help fight the coronavirus pandemic?
The coronavirus seemed like a distant threat once it appeared on New Year's Eve in China. A pandemic that is extremely contagious and that could one day appear in the United States and Europe... to many that seemed like something out of a fiction novel or a tale from the past century.
It is tough times like these that we, humans, understand that we are all one, connected with modern travel and technologies more than ever before. We believe that's for the good, after all, and that we will emerge stronger and wiser from this crisis, but right now it's important that everyone take the necessary precautionary measures: most importantly limit your gatherings, pick up a reasonable amount of supplies (don't overstock!), wash your hands regularly and follow the latest advice by the CDC.
In this article, we will be tracking what Apple has done so far to help fight the coronavirus pandemic:
March 14th
Tim Cook tweets:
In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery. https://t.co/ArdMA43cFJ— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 14, 2020
- Apple closes all retail outside greater China
- Apple donates $15 million to coronavirus response
- Apple will match employee donations 2:1
- Apple continues paying workers the usual wage
- Apple will continue providing trusted information on Apple News
- Apple moves WWDC 2020 conference online
