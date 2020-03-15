What has Apple done so far to help fight the coronavirus pandemic?

Apple Coronavirus

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Mar 15, 2020, 1:40 PM
The coronavirus seemed like a distant threat once it appeared on New Year's Eve in China. A pandemic that is extremely contagious and that could one day appear in the United States and Europe... to many that seemed like something out of a fiction novel or a tale from the past century.

Unfortunately, coronavirus is real and it has turned the whole world upside down in a very short period of time.

It is tough times like these that we, humans, understand that we are all one, connected with modern travel and technologies more than ever before. We believe that's for the good, after all, and that we will emerge stronger and wiser from this crisis, but right now it's important that everyone take the necessary precautionary measures: most importantly limit your gatherings, pick up a reasonable amount of supplies (don't overstock!), wash your hands regularly and follow the latest advice by the CDC.


We think that these tough times are also a good opportunity for tech companies to step up and help the communities that made them the giant corporations there are today.

In this article, we will be tracking what Apple has done so far to help fight the coronavirus pandemic:

March 14th

Tim Cook tweets:



  • Apple closes all retail outside greater China
  • Apple donates $15 million to coronavirus response
  • Apple will match employee donations 2:1
  • Apple continues paying workers the usual wage
  • Apple will continue providing trusted information on Apple News
  • Apple moves WWDC 2020 conference online

How do you rate the Apple's response to the coronavirus pandemic? Do you think the company has done enough? And what are your suggestions about how Apple can help fight the pandemic?

Let us know in the comments below.

