T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with





Just in case Magenta's services weren't already far more attractive than the competition for a large enough number of users across the nation, its newly released offer makes it that much harder for Verizon and AT&T to entice people aged 55 and over ever again.





That's because "Dumb and Dumber", as former T-Mo CEO John Legere liked to call the long-time wireless industry duopoly, don't even have special discounts for senior customers outside of Florida while T-Mobile's latest 55+ plan available nationwide is essentially identical to the Magenta Max option anyone can get starting at $47 per line per month (for a limited time).





You only have to pay $90 a month in total for two Magenta Max Unlimited 55 lines starting today, with not just unlimited talk, text, and 5G data included in that price, but also unlimited "premium" (read high-speed at all times) data, as well as Netflix Standard access, unlimited 4K UHD video streaming, and a whopping 40 gigs of mobile hotspot data.









The Netflix Standard freebie, mind you, is downgraded to a Basic subscription on single line accounts, but curiously (and worryingly) enough, America's leading "Un-carrier" and second-largest wireless service provider overall has yet to announce the monthly cost of just one Magenta Max Unlimited 55 line. While the maxed-out "senior" plan is currently capped at two lines per account, T-Mobile is promising to up that limit to four lines "soon", which is pretty cool.





Meanwhile, the Magenta Unlimited 55 plan unsurprisingly borrows its features, perks, and benefits from the standard Magenta option, setting you back $50 for one line of service and $70 for two with "only" 100 gigs of premium data and a 5GB mobile hotspot allotment included in addition to unlimited talk, text, and 5G data, unlimited SD streaming support, and Netflix Basic on the house for family accounts.





It pretty much goes without saying that Verizon and AT&T simply can't compete with these incredibly compelling offers and promotions, at least for the time being. Knowing the two carriers that dominated the market for years and years, we expect some sort of an answer to these radical new T-Mobile moves in the near future, although we obviously can't predict exactly what might be coming.



