T-Mobile killed Network Pass, but it has a new way to hook you

The new free trial might actually feel more premium than before.

T-Mobile Wireless service
A large, illuminated digital display cube showcasing the T-Mobile brand.
Picking a wireless carrier isn't exactly easy – they all come with their own pros and cons. The good news? The big three – Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile – offer free trials, so you can test out their networks before making any commitments.

T-Mobile has been doing this for a while with its Network Pass program, which gave users 90 days to try the service, no strings attached. But that has just changed. T-Mobile has rebranded the trial to simply T-Mobile Trial, and it is no longer a 90-day thing – it is now shortened to 30 days. The change quietly went live on the carrier's website and was quickly picked up by users online.

And while the trial window is now shorter, T-Mobile is padding the experience with a lot more perks. You still get unlimited data via eSIM, but now there is also 30-day access to Magenta Status perks, T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies and T-Satellite support so you can stay connected in places with zero signal.

On top of that, T-Mobile Trial gives you in-flight Wi-Fi on up to four flights (with select airlines), Wi-Fi calling, and up to 5 GB of high-speed data when you are traveling in Canada or Mexico.

T-Mobile has boosted its free trial with new perks in an effort to attract more users to make the switch. | Image credit – T-Mobile

So basically, you are trading a longer test period for a more feature-packed month. And as expected, reactions online have been all over the place.

Probably for the best. I was certainly abusing the free trial redoing it every 3 months with an att/vzw line as the main.
–Bkfraiders7, Reddit, July 2025

I don't think T-mo really thought this one through. All this change is going to do is cause a shitload of people to do a Trial in late March to grab a free MLB.com subscription.
–JackPAnderson, Reddit, July 2025

This change actually puts T-Mobile's trial on par with what Verizon and AT&T have been doing, at least when it comes to that 30-day limit.

If you had to choose, what’s more valuable to you in a trial?

Vote View Result

Verizon's version gives you a full month and 100 GB of premium data, as long as you've got an eSIM-capable phone and the MyVerizon app. Streaming is capped at 480p on LTE and standard 5G, but once you are in an Ultra Wideband zone, that restriction goes away.

Recommended Stories
AT&T's 30-day trial also offers 100 GB of data, plus an extra 25 GB for hotspot use. It includes talk and text in Mexico and Canada, and international texting to over 230 countries. But here is the catch: it only works with iPhones that support eSIM through the MyAT&T app, which pretty much shuts out Android users entirely, making it a big drawback compared to the other two.

Speaking of comparing phone carriers, if you are wondering which one might be the best fit for you, feel free to also check out:


Now, to try T-Mobile Trial yourself, you will need an unlocked, eligible eSIM phone and the T-Life app (it is available on both iOS and Android). You qualify if you haven't used Network Pass or T-Mobile Trial in the last 12 months and haven't been a T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile customer – or used a T-Mobile-powered providers like Mint Mobile or Google Fi, for example – in the past 90 days.

And the best part? No need to give up your number, swap SIMs, or even enter payment info. If you don't like it, just move on – no awkward customer service calls or sales pitches trying to rope you in.

So while the 90-day Network Pass is gone, T-Mobile's new 30-day Trial is clearly aiming to offer more of the full Magenta experience up front. Whether it is a downgrade or a smarter play depends on how much you care about time vs perks.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless