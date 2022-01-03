T-Mobile, Verizon shut down controversial promotion that promised a $200 rebate for iPad buyers

T-Mobile, Verizon shut down controversial promotion that promised a $200 rebate for iPad buyers0
Back in November, we told you that some T-Mobile and Verizon customers (including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman) had taken advantage of a deal offered by Verizon and T-Mobile that was designed to send Apple Watch Series 7 buyers a $100 rebate if they followed certain conditions of the deal. Gurman sent out a tweet that read, ""The carrier is wrongly denying the rebate advertised on Apple's website, with phone support saying the promotion doesn't exist. Would hold off on buying for this deal unless it works for others."
And today's report says that besides failing to make good on rebates for the Apple Watch and iPad, the carriers also denied rebates that were promised to some iPhone buyers as well. So instead of changing the wording of the promotion in order to make it clearer, the carriers have wiped the existence of it off of the map so that there is no mention of it on the websites belonging to Apple, T-Mobile, and Verizon.