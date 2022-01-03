T-Mobile, Verizon shut down controversial promotion that promised a $200 rebate for iPad buyers





Some of the people who responded to Gurman's post expressed their frustration over the troubles they had with a similar rebate promo for the cellular version of the iPad Pro . This morning, T-Mobile and Verizon have ended the iPad promo which offered a $200 rebate to customers who purchased the tablet and then activated a cellular device. According to Cult of Mac , several of the carriers' customers who followed the rules of the promotion did not receive their rebate and some were told that the promotion never existed.







And today's report says that besides failing to make good on rebates for the Apple Watch and iPad, the carriers also denied rebates that were promised to some iPhone buyers as well. So instead of changing the wording of the promotion in order to make it clearer, the carriers have wiped the existence of it off of the map so that there is no mention of it on the websites belonging to Apple , T-Mobile, and Verizon.





It's unclear what will happen to those who ordered an iPad based on this promotion and have not yet had their order fulfilled. T-Mobile and Verizon will have to decide how they intend to handle this issue. Hopefully, for those customers who ordered in good faith, they decide to honor the promotion and send the rebate in the form of a prepaid Mastercard.

