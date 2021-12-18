T-Mobile has a surprise promotion aimed at switchers

If you’re not a T-Mobile
customer, chances are that you don’t know what the Insider Hookup is all about, so here is a quick rundown of the program. Launched as a promotion back in 2017, the Insider Hookup program was available for a limited time throughout the years.
The program offers the account holder 20% off voice lines for as long as they keep the account, including for lines added after the opening of that account. The Insider Hookup program is a promotion aimed at customers who switch to T-Mobile, but they can only benefit from the offer by getting a special code from a T-Mobile employee.
After the success of the initial program, T-Mobile turned the Insider Hookup promotion into a full-fledged program with no time limit. However, instead of giving T-Mobile employees a couple of codes per year to hand to switchers as they see fit, the carrier limited the number to just one per quarter.
This year, however, T-Mobile has decided to let even more switchers into its Insider Hookup promotion. According to T-Mo Report
, the carrier is enhancing the program for this holiday by offering four codes per employee to use by January 5, 2022.
The Insider Hookup promotion will only be available for the following plans: Magenta, Magenta MAX, and Essentials. To benefit from the deal, you must ask a T-Mobile rep at a local store (or maybe try T-Mobile’s subreddit
) for a special code and redeem it on the Insider Hookup website.