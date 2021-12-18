Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
T-Mobile Deals Wireless service

T-Mobile has a surprise promotion aimed at switchers

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
T-Mobile has a surprise promotion aimed at switchers
If you’re not a T-Mobile customer, chances are that you don’t know what the Insider Hookup is all about, so here is a quick rundown of the program. Launched as a promotion back in 2017, the Insider Hookup program was available for a limited time throughout the years.

The program offers the account holder 20% off voice lines for as long as they keep the account, including for lines added after the opening of that account. The Insider Hookup program is a promotion aimed at customers who switch to T-Mobile, but they can only benefit from the offer by getting a special code from a T-Mobile employee.

After the success of the initial program, T-Mobile turned the Insider Hookup promotion into a full-fledged program with no time limit. However, instead of giving T-Mobile employees a couple of codes per year to hand to switchers as they see fit, the carrier limited the number to just one per quarter.

This year, however, T-Mobile has decided to let even more switchers into its Insider Hookup promotion. According to T-Mo Report, the carrier is enhancing the program for this holiday by offering four codes per employee to use by January 5, 2022.

The Insider Hookup promotion will only be available for the following plans: Magenta, Magenta MAX, and Essentials. To benefit from the deal, you must ask a T-Mobile rep at a local store (or maybe try T-Mobile’s subreddit) for a special code and redeem it on the Insider Hookup website.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Amazon Appstore is back up on Android 12, after a month of bugs
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Amazon Appstore is back up on Android 12, after a month of bugs
Noise-cancelling earbuds for less than $50? Ugreen HiTune X6
by Ugreen,  0
Noise-cancelling earbuds for less than $50? Ugreen HiTune X6
YouTube TV has just lost all Disney-owned channels
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
YouTube TV has just lost all Disney-owned channels
Google admits that 5G Pixel 6 series has connectivity bug as a new audio problem pops up
by Alan Friedman,  4
Google admits that 5G Pixel 6 series has connectivity bug as a new audio problem pops up
AT&T and Verizon pay less than $1 million to settle FCC 911 outage investigations
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
AT&T and Verizon pay less than $1 million to settle FCC 911 outage investigations
Apple Support releases new videos showing you how to use iPhone, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch features
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple Support releases new videos showing you how to use iPhone, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless