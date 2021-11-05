Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View
T-Mobile Deals Wireless service 5G

T-Mobile's 5G home internet service is even cheaper than usual for certain customers

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile's 5G home internet service is even cheaper than usual for certain customers
Aside from constantly improving, expanding, and upgrading its industry-leading wireless 5G network, T-Mobile is also trying hard to challenge America's traditional broadband internet providers with a leaner, meaner, and of course, cheaper home service.

As if this wasn't already affordable enough, at $50 a month with no extra fees involved since October (down from $60 before that), the always reliable folks over at The T-Mo Report have the exclusive scoop on a killer new deal further slashing that price... for a special category of customers.

Namely, if you're on a 55+ wireless plan, you should be able to get 5G home internet for a measly 40 bucks a month starting today. 

The promotion doesn't appear to be advertised anywhere on T-Mobile's official website, but because the aforementioned publication is almost never wrong about these types of things, it obviously can't hurt to ask the "Un-carrier" how (and if) you can score the $10 discount.

That's not exactly a small fortune you're looking at saving, but it can all add up to a pretty nice sum of money when you take everything into consideration. For instance, a 5G T-Mobile Home Internet subscription comes with a handy 5G Wi-Fi Gateway device included at no extra cost, not to mention the incredible value offered by an Essentials 55+, Magenta 55+, or Magenta Max 55+ wireless option.

As the names suggest, all three of those "unlimited" plans require a valid ID proving your age is at least 55. Perhaps the coolest thing about this new deal is that both new and existing Home Internet subscribers can get the discount, although folks in the latter group will need to be all-new wireless 55+ clients. In other words, you're out of luck if you already have both services.

T-Mobile flexes its standalone 5G muscle to hit a mind-blowing speed of nearly 5 Gbps
T-Mobile flexes its standalone 5G muscle to hit a mind-blowing speed of nearly 5 Gbps
yesterday, 3:43 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
T-Mobile further expands its already impressive arsenal of streaming freebies
DEAL
DEAL
T-Mobile further expands its already impressive arsenal of streaming freebies
yesterday, 9:57 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
5G leader T-Mobile had a better than expected third-quarter
5G leader T-Mobile had a better than expected third-quarter
2 days ago, 1:27 PM, by Alan Friedman
T-Mobile joins forces with Walmart on a hot new slate of 'exclusive' smartphone deals
DEAL
DEAL
T-Mobile joins forces with Walmart on a hot new slate of 'exclusive' smartphone deals
3 days ago, 2:58 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
The best T-Mobile deals (updated November 2021)
DEAL
DEAL
The best T-Mobile deals (updated November 2021)
4 days ago, 2:49 AM, by Rado Minkov
T-Mobile brings its Home Internet service to more than 130 locations across the US
T-Mobile brings its Home Internet service to more than 130 locations across the US
Nov 09, 2020, 11:14 PM, by Cosmin Vasile

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Did the $599 Pixel 6 just kill the $1,000 smartphone: The real victims of Google's flagship-killer
by Martin Filipov,  0
Did the $599 Pixel 6 just kill the $1,000 smartphone: The real victims of Google's flagship-killer
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever in early Black Friday deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever in early Black Friday deal
-$100
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks out in real-life images with S Pen on deck
by Peter Kostadinov,  9
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks out in real-life images with S Pen on deck
Amazon's expansive new list of Alexa updates includes a feature you've all been waiting for
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's expansive new list of Alexa updates includes a feature you've all been waiting for
Some Pixel 6 phones call random contacts and 911 on their own
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
Some Pixel 6 phones call random contacts and 911 on their own
Pixel 6 series fingerprint scanner breaks if you change the display animation speed
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
Pixel 6 series fingerprint scanner breaks if you change the display animation speed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless