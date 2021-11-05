T-Mobile's 5G home internet service is even cheaper than usual for certain customers

T-Mobile's 5G home internet service is even cheaper than usual for certain customers0
As if this wasn't already affordable enough, at $50 a month with no extra fees involved since October (down from $60 before that), the always reliable folks over at The T-Mo Report have the exclusive scoop on a killer new deal further slashing that price... for a special category of customers.
The promotion doesn't appear to be advertised anywhere on T-Mobile's official website, but because the aforementioned publication is almost never wrong about these types of things, it obviously can't hurt to ask the "Un-carrier" how (and if) you can score the $10 discount.
As the names suggest, all three of those "unlimited" plans require a valid ID proving your age is at least 55. Perhaps the coolest thing about this new deal is that both new and existing Home Internet subscribers can get the discount, although folks in the latter group will need to be all-new wireless 55+ clients. In other words, you're out of luck if you already have both services.