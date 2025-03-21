Confidential T-Mobile document might cheer some customers up

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

T-Mobile is trying every trick in the book to persuade customers angry about the price hike to not desert it for a rival. Well, sort of. The strategy mostly revolves around doling out free lines, though it recently also started selling discounted Google, Motorola, and Samsung phones. We have seen two free line offers from the company already and another one has apparently started rolling out today.

Soon after confirming a price increase for legacy customers, T-Mobile told some customers via the T Life app that they were eligible for a free line. A little while later, it introduced a similar deal for subscribers on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans.

The company's latest offer is seemingly for its long-time customers. This new free line promo is only for those who have been with the company for at least 10 years or since March 10, 2015, to be exact. That's not the only criteria though and there are quite a few strings attached.

Targeted customers active as of March 10, 2015 who are on eligible rate plans, and who have a multi-line account with at least 2 paid voice lines on a Family Plan and no more than one free or discounted lines on their account, can get a free voice line (via monthly bill credits). 
Leaked T-Mobile document

To qualify, you must be on an eligible rate plan and segmented plans like 55+ and First Responder are excluded. You must also have a multi-line account with at least two paid voice lines on a family plan.

You won't be eligible if you have more than one free or discounted line on your account.

If you canceled a line in the last 90 days, you will have to activate it again to be eligible for the free line offer. This condition isn't specific to this deal and is common to all free-line offers.

You will also have to maintain the existing paid lines for another year after getting the free line.

As with other recent free-line deals, this one also doesn't let you finance a device. This will remain true for the life of the line.

T-Mobile will start notifying customers who qualify for the deal today. You won't be able to activate the deal on your own and only the customers who receive a message will be eligible.

This deal is supposedly only for those who weren't eligible for last week's deals.

The new free line offer is another attempt by T-Mobile to protect its image as the Un-carrier against a growing chorus of criticism. Many customers aren't convinced that a free line makes up for a rate increase though and they think the company has lost the plot. Maybe Mike Sievert will have to try harder to replicate the buzz built by John Legere.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

