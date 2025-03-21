Confidential T-Mobile document might cheer some customers up

T-Mobile

Leaked T-Mobile document





To qualify, you must be on an eligible rate plan and segmented plans like 55+ and First Responder are excluded. You must also have a multi-line account with at least two paid voice lines on a family plan.You won't be eligible if you have more than one free or discounted line on your account.If you canceled a line in the last 90 days, you will have to activate it again to be eligible for the free line offer. This condition isn't specific to this deal and is common to all free-line offers.You will also have to maintain the existing paid lines for another year after getting the free line.As with other recent free-line deals, this one also doesn't let you finance a device. This will remain true for the life of the line.will start notifying customers who qualify for the deal today. You won't be able to activate the deal on your own and only the customers who receive a message will be eligible.This deal is supposedly only for those who weren't eligible for last week's deals.The new free line offer is another attempt byto protect its image as the Un-carrier against a growing chorus of criticism. Many customers aren't convinced that a free line makes up for a rate increase though and they think the company has lost the plot. Maybe Mike Sievert will have to try harder to replicate the buzz built by John Legere.