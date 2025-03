T-Mobile tries to make up for the latest price hikes with some hot smartphone deals

T-Mobile

The Pixel 9a is available for free at T-Mobile | Image credit: Google

customers have had some rough couple of months, as the Un-carrier increased the prices of its older plans twice in a rather short period of time. Despite the fact thatstated that this is not another price change, but a continuation of what the carrier started last year, the number of affected customers is even bigger this time.In an attempt to regain some of the lost trust,is now running a Spring promotion that offers great discounts on some of the latest 5G smartphones from major brands, including Google, Motorola and Samsung.The bad news is most of the deals require customers to add a line, but they can also get away with just a trade-in on most of T-Mobile ’s plans. On the bright some,has some of the hottest 5G phones on sale right now.The recently introduced Google Pixel 9a is now available for free at T-Mobile for customers who add a line or trade in an eligible device on most plans. The Un-carrier supplements the deal with a pair of free A-series Pixel buds for customers who order online or in the T-Life app.Typically, thesells for $500 outright, a rather fair price considering its specs. The only problem is that the mid-range 5G smartphone isn’t yet commercially available, so you’ll have to wait untilgets it in stock.