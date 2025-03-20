T-Mobile tries to make up for the latest price hikes with some hot smartphone deals
T-Mobile customers have had some rough couple of months, as the Un-carrier increased the prices of its older plans twice in a rather short period of time. Despite the fact that T-Mobile stated that this is not another price change, but a continuation of what the carrier started last year, the number of affected customers is even bigger this time.
In an attempt to regain some of the lost trust, T-Mobile is now running a Spring promotion that offers great discounts on some of the latest 5G smartphones from major brands, including Google, Motorola and Samsung.
The bad news is most of the deals require customers to add a line, but they can also get away with just a trade-in on most of T-Mobile’s plans. On the bright some, T-Mobile has some of the hottest 5G phones on sale right now.
The recently introduced Google Pixel 9a is now available for free at T-Mobile for customers who add a line or trade in an eligible device on most plans. The Un-carrier supplements the deal with a pair of free A-series Pixel buds for customers who order online or in the T-Life app.
Typically, the Google Pixel 9a sells for $500 outright, a rather fair price considering its specs. The only problem is that the mid-range 5G smartphone isn’t yet commercially available, so you’ll have to wait until T-Mobile gets it in stock.
The Pixel 9a is available for free at T-Mobile | Image credit: Google
Another 5G-enabled smartphone that’s now available for free at T-Mobile is the Motorola Moto G (2025). To get this one without paying anything, you’ll have to add a line or trade an eligible device in any condition on most T-Mobile plans.
Last but not least, Samsung Galaxy A36 can be had for just $99 when adding a line or trading in an eligible device on most plans. It’s important to mention that the Galaxy A36 5G will be available online starting March 26.
Keep in mind that all these offers from T-Mobile are available via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax. Also, customers will have to pay a $35 device connection fee. None of the deals above can be combined with other offers or discounts.
