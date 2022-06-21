You can now redeem T-Mobile's sweet new AAA freebie: here's how

can





Until today, that is, when you can claim one of the best T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies available in quite some time... if you meet a couple of important conditions.





First and foremost, you need a certain rate plan to qualify for a year of complimentary access to Classic AAA benefits, although this requirement is far less restrictive here than in the case of the biggest promotion unveiled last week

Who can get this killer deal?





The list of eligible T-Mobile plans is actually refreshingly lengthy, including all of the following:





Magenta

Magenta Max

Magenta 55+

Magenta Max 55+

Magenta First Responder

Magenta Max First Responder

Magenta Military

Magenta Max Military

One

One Plus

Magenta Deaf or Hard of Hearing

Magenta Amplified

Business Unlimited Advanced

Business Unlimited Ultimate

Magenta for Business

Magenta Max for Business



On top of everything, you can also get a free 1-year Basic or Classic AAA subscription with a select Sprint plan, including Unlimited for All, Max, One, Unlimited Freedom, Unlimited My Way, Unlimited 55+, Unlimited Value, Unlimited Savings, Everything Data, Deaf and Hard of Hearing.





Best of all, you only need a single active voice line on any of these plans to join the AAA club at no cost, and even existing AAA members will get their next renewal payment covered by T-Mo. Of course, if you have a Plus or Premier subscription, you'll need to cough up the difference between that and a Basic or Classic service tier.

How do you redeem your freebie?





The redemption process is pretty much as simple and as straightforward as you'd expect, but to make it even simpler, here are the step-by-step instructions you have to follow:





Visit this dedicated webpage;

Enter in your T-Mobile or Sprint phone number;

Log in with your T-Mobile or Sprint ID;

Accept the terms and conditions and continue to the next step;

Enter your personal info;

Choose “I’m not a AAA member” to complete new membership sign up or “I’m already a AAA member” to redeem the offer toward your next renewal;

Follow the guided steps for new member enrollment—existing members will just need their AAA member number or full name and zip code.

What are the benefits and what else can you get right now?





Normally priced at a cool $59.99, a 12-month Classic AAA subscription includes (in a nutshell) 24/7 roadside assistance across the nation. More specifically, you can take to the road anytime and anywhere without ever worrying that your car battery will die on you, leaving you unassisted in the middle of nowhere.





An AAA tow truck or service vehicle will come to you whenever you need a repair or roadside service of any type, and if you're a T-Mobile customer, you won't have to pay a penny for that... until next summer.









Speaking of summer, today just so happens to be the season's first official day this year, and to celebrate in style, you can now save 25 cents per gallon of Shell gas (up to 20 gallons) with your T-Mobile Tuesdays app.





This deal will come back every Tuesday through the week of Labor Day, mind you, and last but certainly not least, today also marks the official start of T-Mo's Coverage Beyond program, offering select customers free high-speed data in 210+ countries and destinations and free in-flight connectivity and streaming "all flight long" on the "biggest US airlines", starting with Delta, American, and Alaska Airlines.



