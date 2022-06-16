T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move





The international 5G war is on





Remember how AT&T made headlines back in March for offering 5G roaming in "more than 35 international destinations?" That was a pretty impressive, and at the time, unmatched expansion, but lo and behold, T-Mobile is taking things to the next level today... kind of.





If you're a Magenta Max or Business Unlimited Ultimate subscriber, you'll get 5 gigs of free (!!!) "high-speed" data each month to use in 210+ (!!!!!) "countries and destinations" from June 21 with absolutely no hoops to jump through and no passes involved (cough, AT&T, cough).









While 5G speeds are obviously not guaranteed in any of these international markets, this hot new perk is likely to prove far more convenient than what T-Mo's competition offers outside of the US, and predictably enough, it's not all that the "Un-carrier" is launching on June 21.





The exact same freebie will be available for customers on non-Max Magenta and "most" business plans in 11 European countries including Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, and on top of everything, everyone should enjoy a standard speed increase from 128 to 256kbps across all the 210+ countries and destinations "covered" by T-Mobile





That may not sound like a mind-blowing number, but it is a 100 percent upgrade, and T-Mobile assures you it will be enough to fulfil your "basic navigation and email" needs from the moment you touch ground in a foreign territory.

The travel benefits don't stop there





Because T-Mobile knows the perfect vacation starts with a nice, relaxing, and entertaining flight, its wireless service will also hit the biggest US airlines on June 21 for non-stop texting, browsing, emailing, and even streaming.





That's right, the "Un-carrier" will cover your entire flight for free... if you're a Magenta Max or Business Unlimited Ultimate subscriber, starting on "select" Delta, American, and Alaska Airlines flights and set to expand soon to United Airlines as well.





While there are no actual references to speeds as far as this perk is concerned, that all-flight streaming promise sure sounds encouraging, even though it comes with its very own "where available" disclaimer.









The offer is downgraded to free all-flight connectivity on four flights of your choice a year and then a free hour for all subsequent flights if you're a regular Magenta or Business Unlimited Advanced customer, which is not bad either.





Also not bad is Also not bad is the gratis AAA (American Automobile Association) Classic or Basic membership you'll get as part of the T-Mobile Tuesdays program on June 21 (i.e. next Tuesday) simply for being a loyal customer.





With this perk, T-Mo essentially wants to make your car rides as safe as it makes your air travel entertaining, and on a somewhat related note, you'll also be able to buy cheap(er) gas with increased Shell discounts of 25 cents per gallon (up to 20 gallons) every Tuesday from next week through "the week of Labor Day."





That's impeccable timing across the board, and the same naturally goes for the final promotion unveiled today, which will allow T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers to score exclusive savings on hotels, rental cars, and plane tickets (among others) through a dedicated Travel website developed in close partnership with Priceline. What's there left to say than "wow" and safe travels, everyone?



