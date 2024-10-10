T-Mobile doesn’t get enough credit for all the things it’s STILL doing right

Twitter X to PhoneArena's comments section. Do you know those old people who constantly complain about "kids these days", insisting the world was a better place in all aspects "back in the day"? Many longtime T-Mobile customers are starting to sound like that everywhere from Reddit toX to PhoneArena's comments section.





This has actually been going on for at least a good couple of years now, during which time I'm happy (not!) to report I've also personally received many emails from T-Mo subscribers disgruntled with the "Un-carrier's" continuously rising taxes and fees, weaker promotions, sub-par customer support, frequent security mishaps, etc., etc.





But while I'm not here to invalidate any of those individual user complaints or the larger issues surrounding the US wireless industry as a whole, I do plan to argue in T-Mobile 's favor and ask you to cut the operator some slack precisely due to the state of the entire market.

The "Un-carrier" is dead, get used to it!





Look, I'm not really convinced that Magenta's reputation as a maverick and anarchist among the top wireless service providers stateside five, seven, or even ten years ago was fully warranted and "organic" rather than the result of a very smart, efficient, and massively expensive marketing campaign (or 100).





But even if it was, you can't be a subversive underdog forever. Not in such a cutthroat industry, and certainly not when you start surpassing your biggest competitors in terms of total customer numbers in addition to things like net account gains, churn, and profits.





Simply put, T-Mobile has become too big in recent years (especially after that Sprint mega-acquisition) for its "Un-carrier" shoes, justly earning a new label among some of its most vocal online haters: the "Re-carrier." But instead of rejecting or ignoring that unofficial nickname, I believe T-Mo should wear it as a badge of honor.









Verizon and AT&T . That's because the "Re-carrier" is still offering the best deals out there, including a rival-crushing new $5 monthly option unveiled just yesterday . That allows you to add a smartwatch, tablet, or laptop to a (costly) current plan for only 5 bucks, which is unsurprisingly a lot cheaper than similar services offered byand





Is that a groundbreaking "Un-carrier" move? Far from it. But it's just the latest in a long line of little "Re-carrier" tweaks and improvements that comfortably keep T-Mobile one step ahead of the competition in terms of affordability and convenience.

Simply the best major US carrier





T-Mobile "shill" for that statement, let me point you in the direction of the AT&T and Verizon that the two are unlikely to cancel out anytime soon. Before shaking your fist at your screen in anger or calling me a"shill" for that statement, let me point you in the direction of the latest J.D. Power "US Wireless Customer Care Study." For the 14th (!!!) consecutive time, T-Mo dominates the overall customer satisfaction chart, holding a massive advantage overandthat the two are unlikely to cancel out anytime soon.



Recommended Stories

in the world ? I could go on and on, listing network reports and tests where Magenta ranks first in the US for everything from download speeds to wireless service availability and reliability, but if you are truly honest with yourself and look around, you probably don't need a research firm to tell you what's obvious. Or what do you say we talk about the most recent global Opensignal study, which named T-Mobile the carrier with the best 5G availability in the? I could go on and on, listing network reports and tests where Magenta ranks first in the US for everything from download speeds to wireless service availability and reliability, but if you are truly honest with yourself and look around, you probably don't need a research firm to tell you what's obvious.















