Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light

While it's currently unclear when T-Mo subscribers will be able to score complimentary rechargeable flashlights with no strings attached, you'll probably want to pay close attention to the T-Mobile Tuesdays section of your T-Life app on September 17 and September 24. While it's currently unclear when T-Mo subscribers will be able to score complimentary rechargeable flashlights with no strings attached, you'll probably want to pay close attention to theTuesdays section of your T-Life app on September 17 and September 24.

Because September 10 is just a few days away at the time of this writing, the next big Magenta-themed gift is much more likely to be headed your way on one of the two aforementioned dates. The first is the most plausible one, and as usual, all you'll need to do is digitally redeem the offer as soon as it goes live and get to a nearby physical store without delay.









Like the free color-changing mug pickleball set , and stadium seat cushion given away by the "Un-carrier" in recent weeks, this flashlight is not to be missed by the most devoted T-Mo users across the nation, looking... relatively basic and straightforward in today's leaked pictures and promising top-notch convenience by plugging directly into your wall, as well as solid endurance between charges with 250mAh battery capacity.





Although the rechargeable flashlight is perhaps not as... flashy as some of you may have expected, featuring an almost all-black body with surprisingly subtle magenta (and for some reason silver) accents, this upcoming promotion acts as yet another small reminder in a long line of reminders of T-Mobile 's supremacy over its US wireless industry rivals.





It may sound silly, but although they're obviously not worth a fortune, these gifts show users that their operator cares about them, likely preventing many people upset with all those recent price hikes and data breaches from jumping ship.