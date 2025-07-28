$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
Google's Pixel lineup secure a comfortable spot in the U.S. smartphone growth competition

New report shows Pixel ahead of TCL, with Motorola still well in front

Google’s Pixel smartphones have gained a stronger foothold in the US market this year. According to the latest data from Canalys, Google claimed the number four spot in Q2 2025 with a 3% market share, shipping roughly 800,000 units from April through June. That marks a 13% year-over-year increase, up from around 700,000 units in the same quarter last year.

This progress puts Google just ahead of TCL, which had previously edged out Pixel in shipment volumes. TCL’s presence declined significantly this quarter, dropping 23% year over year to around 700,000 units. Other smaller brands also saw a steep drop, with shipments down 34%.

Google now sits just behind Motorola, which remains in third place with a 12% share and 3.2 million units shipped. While Motorola’s growth this quarter was only 2%, it still far outpaces Google in scale. At the top of the market, Apple remains the US leader with 13.3 million iPhones shipped, although that figure represents an 11% decline compared to the same period last year. Samsung, in contrast, saw the biggest leap: a 38% increase, shipping 8.3 million units and capturing 31% of the market. Canalys credits this to the success of Samsung’s Galaxy A-series.


For Google, the growth is notable but slowing. In 2023, Pixel was estimated to account for close to 5% of the US market, suggesting the brand has dipped slightly in relative terms, even if shipments are up. With the Pixel 10 series expected to launch in August, Q3 could be more telling. Last year’s Pixel 9 series helped the company reach its highest-ever quarterly sales.

Does it surprise you that Google Pixels are gaining popularity in the U.S. market?

Vote View Result

Still, breaking into the US smartphone market at scale remains difficult. Over 90% of all smartphone shipments in the US are controlled by Apple, Samsung, and Motorola. This leaves little room for other players to grow. Canalys notes that brands like OnePlus and Nothing are taking a different approach, focusing on unlocked sales through their websites and retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, instead of relying on carrier deals. But this strategy hasn’t led to major market share gains yet.

Overall, Google’s steady rise is a bright spot in a challenging environment. Compared to Samsung’s aggressive growth and Apple’s dominance, Pixel remains a small but growing alternative that’s slowly carving out a space of its own — and I'm definitely here for it. Bring on more competition!

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
