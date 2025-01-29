DirecTV customers get access to MLS Season Pass for the first time

DIRECTV has long been the home for world-class soccer and is proud to work with Apple to deliver MLS Season Pass to our customers in time for the League’s 30th season. We are excited about the growth the league has shown in recent years and are thrilled to make it easier for American soccer fans to follow their favorite teams and players

DirecTV has been very busy lately. After launching its MySports package , the streaming service is now bringing its customers Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass for the very first time. DirecTV even offers a trial of MLS Season Pass from February 22 through March 1.Apple and DirecTV confirmed earlier today they have reached a new, multi-year agreement to make MLS Season Pass available to DirecTV satellite and streaming customers beginning February 22, the day the 2025 MLS 30th season is scheduled to start.Even though we’re about three weeks away from the 2025 MLS 30th season’s debut, DirecTV residential customers can already sign up to watch MLS Season Pass for $14.99 a month through DirectV and watch games via DirecTV or in the Apple TV app . All DirecTV satellite customers can purchase the full season for $99.For those unfamiliar with MLS Season Pass, the subscription allows customers to watch every game live in the DirecTV interface on channels 480 through 495, just like the viewing experience for other league packages, or through the Apple TV app.,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer at DIRECTV.As mentioned earlier, DirecTV also offers its residential and commercial customers a free preview of MLS Season Pass. This will be available from February 22 – March 1, after which customers can choose to upgrade to MLS Season Pass through DirecTV channels. MLS Season Pass will also be on sale for commercial establishments starting this week.In related news, DirecTV sponsored last year the MLS’s newest franchise, San Diego Football Club. As part of this agreement with Apple, San Diego Football Club fans will be able to watch the first away game at the LA Galaxy on February 23 and the first home game on March 1.