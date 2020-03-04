T-Mobile customers hit by another data breach exposing a bunch of sensitive information









Any suspicion of a scamming attempt or hoax of any sort was shattered when T-Mobile users visited the link provided in the aforementioned texts to discover an official "notice of data breach" acknowledging and detailing a "sophisticated attack recently identified and quickly shot down." While that latter part might sound encouraging, it appears that Magenta's cybersecurity experts were only able to "shot down the attack" after these "sophisticated" hackers gained unauthorized access to the "account information" of an unspecified number of customers and employees.





Fortunately, no financial info or Social Security numbers ended up in the wrong hands here, but unfortunately, customer names and addresses, phone numbers, account numbers, rate plans and features, and billing information were all affected by the data breach, which is still pretty bad.





Although the extent of the attack is currently unknown, all recipients of the T-Mobile alert circulating on Reddit and social media in the last few hours should assume they've been targeted and may want to review their account information, as well as update their account's personal identification number.





While T-Mo has no evidence (yet) of any fraud or other misuse of the information contained in this latest data breach, you can never be too safe. By the way, there might still be victims out there who are yet to be notified of the security vulnerability due to no longer being the "Un-carrier's" customers or a lack of up-to-date contact information, so it's probably not a bad idea to change your account passcode even if you haven't received a text message.







