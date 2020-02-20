T-Mobile hopes to close on its merger with Sprint as soon as April 1st

T-Mobile and Sprint announced an amendment to their definitive merger agreement this afternoon, and while this doesn't affect the average Sprint stockholder, it does effect Sprint parent SoftBank. More importantly, T-Mobile and Sprint announced that they hope to close the merger as soon as April 1st. That would be nearly two years after the deal was announced on April 29th, 2018.





Sprint stockholders will receive .10256 of a T-Mobile share currently valued at $10.20 for each share of Sprint. Once the deal closes, a second transaction involving Dish Network will come into play. The satellite television provider will pay Sprint $5 billion for its prepaid businesses including 9.3 million customers, 7,500 retail stores, 14MHz of 800MHz spectrum and more. Dish will sign a seven-year MVNO agreement with T-Mobile that will allow it to sell wireless service under its name while it builds out a standalone 5G network. Eventually, it is hoped that Dish will replace Sprint as the nation's fourth-largest carrier.





T-Mobile will now obtain the mid-band spectrum that it has been longing for. This will help it enhance its nationwide 5G network and offer such service to rural Americans. With the deal, T-Mobile will now be able to use low, mid, and high-band airwaves to provide a solid foundation for its nationwide 5G network. Company CEO John Legere said, "Today’s announcement is another significant step forward toward finally closing this transaction! Throughout this journey, T-Mobile and Sprint have been singularly focused on one thing: building a supercharged Un-carrier that will offer U.S. consumers a broad and deep nationwide 5G network, more choice and greater competition. We are now on the threshold of achieving our goal. And did I mention how fun it’s going to be sticking it to Dumb, Dumber and Big Cable along the way? This is going to be epic!"





Sprint executive chairman Marcelo Claure also released a statement. The former Sprint CEO said, "Completing this step is yet another critical milestone in securing Sprint’s future, and it brings us one step closer to closing this historic transaction that has been years in the making. I’m incredibly thankful for the perseverance and resilience of everyone that has gotten us to this point."





This is a developing story and will be updated later tonight.

