T-Mobile prepaid customers' personal data has been compromised

T-Mobile recently admitted that personal information of its prepaid customers has been compromised after its Cybersecurity team identified an incident that's been corrected in the meantime.The Un-carrier announced today its cyber-engineers found an shut down malicious, unauthorized access to some information related to T-Mobile prepaid wireless accounts. T-Mobile claims that no financial data like credit information or social security numbers were compromised, and the same goes for passwords.The only data accessed by a third-party was information associated with the prepaid service account, which includes names, billing addresses, phone numbers, accounts numbers, rate plan and features, as well as whether or not it has an international calling feature attached to it.Many of T-Mobile's prepaid customers have already been notified about the incident and encouraged to confirm or update their personal identification number (PIN/passcode) on their T-Mobile accounts as additional protection.If you're no longer a T-Mobile prepaid customer but want to be sure that your information hasn't been siphoned, you must email privacy@t-mobile.com. If you've been notified about the data breach, it means your information has been compromised even if you're no longer a T-Mobile prepaid customer.