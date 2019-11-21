T-Mobile prepaid customers' personal data has been compromised
The Un-carrier announced today its cyber-engineers found an shut down malicious, unauthorized access to some information related to T-Mobile prepaid wireless accounts. T-Mobile claims that no financial data like credit information or social security numbers were compromised, and the same goes for passwords.
Many of T-Mobile's prepaid customers have already been notified about the incident and encouraged to confirm or update their personal identification number (PIN/passcode) on their T-Mobile accounts as additional protection.
If you're no longer a T-Mobile prepaid customer but want to be sure that your information hasn't been siphoned, you must email privacy@t-mobile.com. If you've been notified about the data breach, it means your information has been compromised even if you're no longer a T-Mobile prepaid customer.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):