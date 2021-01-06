T-Mobile ends 2020 with record customer numbers and yet another 5G milestone





But while the "Un-carrier" could have never surpassed AT&T's subscriber numbers without absorbing a large part of the "Now Network's" customer base, the net gains recorded during the final six months of 2020 had almost nothing to do with the $26 billion mega merger.





We're talking more than 1.7 million total customer additions and 1.6 million postpaid net additions in Q4 alone, according to the company's latest preliminary report , with both figures dropping from the year's mind-blowing July - September timeframe but surging compared to the same period back in 2019.





Overall, T-Mo impressively managed to pick up over 5.6 million customers in 2020, nearly 5.5 million of which signed up to the operator's postpaid services to not only improve the previous year's 4.8 million total, but also set a new all-time record for the nation's fast-growing number two carrier.





While Magenta undoubtedly drew in new customers and strengthened the loyalty of existing ones by offering unrivaled deals and promotions essentially all year long , many analysts believe this incredible progress is also closely related to T-Mobile's early 5G supremacy. To highlight its dominant market position... yet again, T-Mo just announced a huge new achievement.





Despite aiming to "only" cover 100 million people with its Ultra Capacity 5G signal by the end of 2020, the "Un-carrier" got that number all the way up to 106 million. Unsurprisingly, T-Mobile couldn't waste another golden opportunity to mock Verizon , pointing out that its arch-rival's 5G Ultra Wideband service is merely available for an estimated 2 million people across the country right now.







