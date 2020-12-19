T-Mobile has a huge Christmas surprise available for new and existing customers





Despite that incredibly short window of time between these identical holiday special offers, you can combine the two without any meaningful restrictions to maximize your Christmas savings. In fact, all four of the "Un-carrier's" 2020 free line deals are fully stackable, so if, for example, you started the year with two paid voice lines, you can end it with six... at absolutely no additional monthly cost.













The news comes from a rock-solid inside source over on Reddit , who doesn't have all the details on the terms, conditions, and especially the exclusions of this revived deal just yet. Obviously, we'll know the full story pretty soon, but if history is any indication , both new and existing T-Mo subscribers with at least two paid lines of service will be allowed to add an extra one at no cost and without having to meet other special requirements.





Naturally, certain plans will almost definitely be deemed ineligible for this excellent (and somewhat unexpected) last-minute Christmas gift, but on the whole, it should be relatively easy to claim the latest Magenta-flavored treat. It pretty much goes without saying that all these free lines are stackable , this being the fourth one eligible (and vigilant) customers will have been able to score in 2020 alone.





That being said, you should keep in mind you'll probably not be allowed to add a gratis voice line to an existing or new T-Mobile account alongside a free OnePlus 8 5G or 8T+ 5G. Beggars can't be choosers, of course, and while no one's begging the "Un-carrier" for yet another killer freebie like this, we don't expect many people to turn their backs on such a golden opportunity to save big in the long run either.



