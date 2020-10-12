T-Mobile's layer cake approach to 5G becomes a sweet treat
When T-Mobile was devising its plans to build its 5G network, it consulted with Marie-Antoinette who said, "Let us use cake." So the nation's second-largest carrier created what it calls the layer cake approach to 5G. The low-band 600MHz signals make up the foundation of the cake and are used to provide nationwide 5G. These signals travel over far distances making them perfect for the bottom layer.
If you're wondering why T-Mobile is the fastest-growing major carrier in the country, look no further than promotions like this one. It also reveals that under CEO Mike Sievert, T-Mobile will be just as much fun and quirky as it was under the legendary John Legere.
Of course, promos like this don't matter if the carrier doesn't deliver to its customers. Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile, says, "We said it first and we’ll say it again … T-Mobile’s 'layer cake' approach to 5G is the ONLY way to #5GForAll. Hell, we’ve even bake a cake with Betty Crocker to celebrate it. When it comes to 5G, you’ve got to have layers — low band, mid band and high band make for a tasty cake. Unfortunately for them, AT&T and Verizon’s 5G networks don’t have the right ingredients, like clear 5G spectrum in all three bands."