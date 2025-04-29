The vanilla Galaxy S25 is sweetly discounted with Amazon's latest deal
Looking for something more premium than the Galaxy S24 FE but less expensive than the Galaxy S25+? The vanilla Galaxy S25 might be just right for you. With a standard price of ~$800, this Samsung phone isn't the cheapest option, but it packs a punch with solid performance and a high-end camera. Plus, you can get it for $82 off with Amazon's latest sale.
While the 128GB version was on sale with a sweeter $100 discount during the Amazon Spring Sale event, this bargain hasn't returned since. So, although not a record-breaker, Amazon's current deal is quite attractive, especially since the official store gives you a more modest $80 discount.
The Galaxy S25 features the same display as its predecessor. That's not a drawback, though, as the 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate boasts exceptional visuals.
The most notable upgrade is under the hood. This Samsung handset features a buffed-up version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the one made for Galaxy phones. It gives it a huge performance boost compared to the Galaxy S24.
Add the multiple Galaxy AI and Gemini features to this awesome package, and you've got a pretty solid Android device. So, if the Galaxy S25 is the right fit for you, now's your chance to save $82 on one.
That said, you can actually buy the Galaxy S24 successor at a much cheaper price if you pick Samsung's trade-in offer. Right now, you can save up to $500 when you trade in an eligible device in good condition. So, if you don't mind sparing an older device, you shouldn't pass up Samsung's trade-in discount.
The same goes for the camera hardware. Samsung kept the familiar 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP 3X rear setup. That said, the handset relies on AI enhancements to improve images, and photos taken with the new Galaxy S25 have more natural colors. You can check out more details about the camera performance in our Galaxy S25 review.
