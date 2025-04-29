Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

The vanilla Galaxy S25 is sweetly discounted with Amazon's latest deal

Looking for something more premium than the Galaxy S24 FE but less expensive than the Galaxy S25+? The vanilla Galaxy S25 might be just right for you. With a standard price of ~$800, this Samsung phone isn't the cheapest option, but it packs a punch with solid performance and a high-end camera. Plus, you can get it for $82 off with Amazon's latest sale.

Save $82 on the Galaxy S25 at Amazon

$82 off (10%)
The Galaxy S25 enjoys a sweet discount at Amazon. Right now, you can buy the 128GB model for $82 off its original price, which beats Samsung's current non-trade-in offer. Get yours and save.
Buy at Amazon

Up to $500 off the Galaxy S25 with a trade-in

$299 99
$799 99
$500 off (63%)
Don't mind sparing a device in good working condition to get a better discount on your Galaxy S25? In that case, head to the Samsung Store and pick its trade-in bargain to save up to $500 on the 128GB Galaxy S25.
Buy at Samsung

While the 128GB version was on sale with a sweeter $100 discount during the Amazon Spring Sale event, this bargain hasn't returned since. So, although not a record-breaker, Amazon's current deal is quite attractive, especially since the official store gives you a more modest $80 discount.

That said, you can actually buy the Galaxy S24 successor at a much cheaper price if you pick Samsung's trade-in offer. Right now, you can save up to $500 when you trade in an eligible device in good condition. So, if you don't mind sparing an older device, you shouldn't pass up Samsung's trade-in discount.

The Galaxy S25 features the same display as its predecessor. That's not a drawback, though, as the 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate boasts exceptional visuals.

The same goes for the camera hardware. Samsung kept the familiar 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP 3X rear setup. That said, the handset relies on AI enhancements to improve images, and photos taken with the new Galaxy S25 have more natural colors. You can check out more details about the camera performance in our Galaxy S25 review.

The most notable upgrade is under the hood. This Samsung handset features a buffed-up version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the one made for Galaxy phones. It gives it a huge performance boost compared to the Galaxy S24.

Add the multiple Galaxy AI and Gemini features to this awesome package, and you've got a pretty solid Android device. So, if the Galaxy S25 is the right fit for you, now's your chance to save $82 on one.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

