Strava gives two months of premium service to Samsung Galaxy Watch owners

“Samsung has teamed up with Strava to help you get the most from your runs and rides. Samsung Galaxy watch users can now enjoy a 60-day access to Strava's subscriber-only features.”

“Please note: You are not eligible for this trial if you have previously signed up for two or more Strava trial offers, or if you were a subscriber within the last six months.”

Strava Premium features

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up