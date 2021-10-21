Strava gives two months of premium service to Samsung Galaxy Watch owners

Strava gives two months of premium service to Samsung Galaxy Watch owners0
Strava has created a special landing page, reading “Samsung has teamed up with Strava to help you get the most from your runs and rides. Samsung Galaxy watch users can now enjoy a 60-day access to Strava's subscriber-only features.”
If you, however, have already tested the service twice or more, you’re not eligible for the promo. “Please note: You are not eligible for this trial if you have previously signed up for two or more Strava trial offers, or if you were a subscriber within the last six months.”, reads the fine print on the landing page.
Strava Premium features
The basic version of Strava is free but it is, well basic. You get activity tracking, social network integration, and the ability to use your phone as a tracking device. On the other hand, Strava Premium adds a bunch of neat little features that can help you stay fit and elevate your workout experience.
One of the most helpful features is the ability to import vitals data, or if you’re using a smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch, let the app read your vitals, and then analyze them and offer you insight on your workouts.
You can also set different goals, discover new routes for your running or cycling endeavors, compete with friends on segments of your favorite tracks and roads, stack your past efforts against your latest workout, and more.