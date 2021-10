Strava gives two months of premium service to Samsung Galaxy Watch owners

“Samsung has teamed up with Strava to help you get the most from your runs and rides. Samsung Galaxy watch users can now enjoy a 60-day access to Strava's subscriber-only features.”

“Please note: You are not eligible for this trial if you have previously signed up for two or more Strava trial offers, or if you were a subscriber within the last six months.”

Strava Premium features

The popular app for runners and cyclists Strava is teaming up with Samsung to offer Galaxy Watch owners sixty days of its Strava Premium subscription for free. The guys at SamMobile stumbled upon the promotion while testing the new feature-packed software update that started rolling out a few days ago.The list of supported watches includes the Galaxy Watch Active Galaxy Watch 3 , as well as the latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic devices.Strava has created a special landing page , readingBear in mind that you’ll be asked for payment details but no money will be charged on your card for the trial period of 60 days. You can also cancel your subscription at any time. One interesting detail is that this promotion doesn’t interfere with Strava’s normal 60-days trial, so in theory, you could combine both to get 4 months of Strava Premium. After the trial runs out a Strava Premium costs $5 a month for an annual subscription.If you, however, have already tested the service twice or more, you’re not eligible for the promo., reads the fine print on the landing page.The basic version of Strava is free but it is, well basic. You get activity tracking, social network integration, and the ability to use your phone as a tracking device. On the other hand, Strava Premium adds a bunch of neat little features that can help you stay fit and elevate your workout experience.One of the most helpful features is the ability to import vitals data, or if you’re using a smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch, let the app read your vitals, and then analyze them and offer you insight on your workouts.You can also set different goals, discover new routes for your running or cycling endeavors, compete with friends on segments of your favorite tracks and roads, stack your past efforts against your latest workout, and more.