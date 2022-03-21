 Stir is a dating app for single parents from the creators of Tinder - PhoneArena

iOS Android Apps

Stir is a dating app for single parents from the creators of Tinder

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Stir is a dating app for single parents from the creators of Tinder
The dating game was set on its hardest level during the past two years, metaphorically speaking, and being a single parent surely doesn’t help. With the pandemic, all the restrictions, social distancing, and the world going a bit mad lately, it isn’t easy to find your soulmate.

Match Group, the company behind dating apps like Tinder, Hinge, and… well Match, knows this. The latest addition to the virtual dating arsenal is an app called Stir, and it’s designed to stir some happiness inside the virtual pot of single parents.

"We believe that single parents should no longer feel like having kids is a deal-breaker when dating, or that they feel like they need to 'explain their kids," said Match Group's vice president of new verticals, Dinh Thi Bui, in a statement, "This is a hugely important group of people, who bear a ton of responsibility, and we want them to find love and romance too."

What’s new and different about the new app, especially in comparison to other popular dating services? Well, there’s a feature called Stir Time, which allows users to display their availability to their matches. It’s a balancing act when you’re a parent, and finding the time to meet new people (and potential love interests) can be difficult between picking your kid from kindergarten, going to work, shopping, etc.

"Going on a date at 9 a.m. for coffee after school drop-off is perhaps more appealing to a single parent than a fancy evening dinner," Bui added.

Stir is available for free for iOS and Android, with additional paid premium tiers.

S’More dating app aims to get you a meaningful relationship

