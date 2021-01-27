Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

iOS Apps

S'More dating app aims to get you a meaningful relationship

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 27, 2021, 3:28 AM
S’More dating app aims to get you a meaningful relationship
Meeting new people has become quite hard during our new COVID-19 infested reality. One has to rely on social media and dating apps to spice up the everyday bed-to-laptop-to-bed routine. The problem is that most dating apps and sites, such as Tinder, OkCupid, Bumble, Happn - tend to rely on looks to match people, and sometimes it’s not the best strategy.

The new dating app S’More (Something More) adopts a different approach. All the photos on the app are blurred and in order to unblur someone, you have to interact with that person, get to know them. It’s an interesting concept, and judging by the initial reception, people do like the idea of a little mystery. 


S’More has raised $2.1 million in seed funding and is attracting a real audience, with 160,000 downloads in its first year. “Do you want to meet for a casual encounter on Tinder, or do you want to have a conversation and get to know a real person on S’More?,” asks Adam Cohen-Aslatei, CEO of S’More.

Of course, 160,000 is a really small number, compared to the 50 million user database of Tinder. If you’re stuck in an endless swiping cycle on Tinder, though, it’s worth checking out something different. S’More is available for free on the App Store and who knows, maybe you can find someone special among these 160,000.

