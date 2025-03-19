The stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8 drops to just $299.99 — save a huge $449
Want a high-class cellular Apple Watch with stainless steel without paying a premium price? In that case, we suggest you skip the cellular Apple Watch Series 10 and opt for the slightly older but still relevant Apple Watch Series 8. Currently, you can buy the 45mm model with a stainless steel case and a white band for only $299.99 at Woot.
In case you're wondering, the regular asking price for this cellular-enabled fella is a hefty $749. In other words, you're saving yourself a whopping $449 by going for this promo. The Amazon-owned merchant has had other bargains on the same timepiece, but none have knocked it to such a low price. On top of that, you get a full one-year Apple warranty with your smartphone purchase — an extra most users will surely appreciate.
Although the Apple Watch Series 8 is no spring chicken, it still packs lots of potential. It sports a stylish and elegant design, runs on watchOS — perfect for iPhone users — and has a slew of features. Some of those include advanced sleep monitoring with sleep stage breakdowns, workout and heart rate tracking, and safety features like crash detection.
If there's anything not quite premium here, it must be the battery life. We found it can last about a day and a half with day-to-day activities, but you might get even less juice if you engage with it too often.
At the end of the day, the Apple Watch Series 8 is still a top choice, especially for iPhone users on a tight budget. Grab yours at Woot and save a huge 60% with this crazy-good promo.
If you dislike the idea of going back not one but two generations to get the best possible bargain, consider the Apple Watch Series 9. Amazon sells the GPS + cellular model with a 45mm stainless steel case and a Milanese loop for 35% off, saving you $280.
Having reviewed the timepiece (check out our Apple Watch Series 8 review for details), we found its touchscreen delightful. The larger 45mm model features a 1.9-inch LTPO OLED display. It has superb brightness and always-on functionality, making it a joy to look at.
