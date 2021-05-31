Sprint's Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is getting the long-awaited Android 11 update
But first, it's worth mentioning that with Android 11, Galaxy Tab S6 will be enriched with a plethora of new emoji and sticker suggestions via the new Samsung Keyboard, as well as support for no less than 370 input languages.
Along with all the new stuff added via Android 11 and One UI 3.1, the update also brings the latest May 2021 security patch. SamMobile reports that the new Android 11 update for Sprint's Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is tagged with firmware version T867USQU4CUE1, so make sure to manually check for it if you didn't receive any notifications.