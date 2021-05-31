$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Sprint Samsung Android Tablets Software updates

Sprint's Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is getting the long-awaited Android 11 update

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 31, 2021, 7:05 PM
Sprint's Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is getting the long-awaited Android 11 update
After Verizon, Sprint is the next major US carrier to roll out the highly-anticipated Android 11 update to the Galaxy Tab S6. Even better, the update will bring the tablet's One UI to version 3.1, which adds quite a lot of improvements and new features.

But first, it's worth mentioning that with Android 11, Galaxy Tab S6 will be enriched with a plethora of new emoji and sticker suggestions via the new Samsung Keyboard, as well as support for no less than 370 input languages.

Not many are probably using Samsung's tablet to take pictures, but the Galaxy Tab S6 now benefits from improved autofocus and auto exposure. New connectivity and productivity tools have been added too, including new Nearby Share features.

Along with all the new stuff added via Android 11 and One UI 3.1, the update also brings the latest May 2021 security patch. SamMobile reports that the new Android 11 update for Sprint's Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is tagged with firmware version T867USQU4CUE1, so make sure to manually check for it if you didn't receive any notifications.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5
$730 Samsung $303 Newegg $330 B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 10.5 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Tri-fold Galaxy Z Fold Tab renders appear with two hinges and large tablet-like screen
by Alan Friedman,  0
Tri-fold Galaxy Z Fold Tab renders appear with two hinges and large tablet-like screen
Samsung rolls out new updates for Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung rolls out new updates for Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2
Fitbit wearables will soon include a snore-tracking feature
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Fitbit wearables will soon include a snore-tracking feature
NVIDIA SHIELD update adds support for more controllers, new security patch
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
NVIDIA SHIELD update adds support for more controllers, new security patch
Samsung admits to lagging, stutter issues on the 5G Galaxy S21 series cameras; fix is coming in June
by Alan Friedman,  10
Samsung admits to lagging, stutter issues on the 5G Galaxy S21 series cameras; fix is coming in June
Brace yourselves, a flood of OLED Apple iPads is coming... eventually
by Adrian Diaconescu,  4
Brace yourselves, a flood of OLED Apple iPads is coming... eventually

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly kicks off production of iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad leaks Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless