Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch





Why would anyone want to subscribe to the "Now Network" when the carrier is likely to disappear in the near future? That's a good question, but if anything, this feels like the best time in years to become a Sprint customer seeing as how "New T-Mobile" will undoubtedly take over your account soon, vowing to provide superior services at similar prices.





Said services will include a combination of T-Mobile and Sprint's current 5G spectrum for improved coverage and higher speeds, making handsets like the LG V50 ThinQ a pretty great investment opportunity right now. Powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, that 6.4-inch bad boy used to cost north of $1,000, but believe it not, Sprint is now charging $0 upfront and... $0 a month.













That obviously amounts to a grand total of $0, although it's important to point out you won't actually own the premium Android device at the end of your 18-month agreement with the nation's number four mobile network operator, which will probably be transferred to the industry's number three player before long. That's because you're looking at signing a Flex Lease plan here that will allow you to buy the LG V50 ThinQ 5G once said "contract" is up or return the phone and upgrade to a new model.







