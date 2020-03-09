Sprint LG Android Deals 5G

Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 09, 2020, 8:15 AM
Probably the best thing about the merger between the nation's third and fourth-largest wireless service providers, which is widely expected to be completed at long last in a matter of weeks, is how affordable certain phones have gotten in recent months for new and existing Sprint customers. 

Why would anyone want to subscribe to the "Now Network" when the carrier is likely to disappear in the near future? That's a good question, but if anything, this feels like the best time in years to become a Sprint customer seeing as how "New T-Mobile" will undoubtedly take over your account soon, vowing to provide superior services at similar prices.

Said services will include a combination of T-Mobile and Sprint's current 5G spectrum for improved coverage and higher speeds, making handsets like the LG V50 ThinQ a pretty great investment opportunity right now. Powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, that 6.4-inch bad boy used to cost north of $1,000, but believe it not, Sprint is now charging $0 upfront and... $0 a month.

That obviously amounts to a grand total of $0, although it's important to point out you won't actually own the premium Android device at the end of your 18-month agreement with the nation's number four mobile network operator, which will probably be transferred to the industry's number three player before long. That's because you're looking at signing a Flex Lease plan here that will allow you to buy the LG V50 ThinQ 5G once said "contract" is up or return the phone and upgrade to a new model. 

Considering how T-Mo expects its 5G network to expand and improve over time, the latter option feels much more sensible. Right now, though, Sprint offers the best balance between 5G speed and coverage among the big four US carriers, so if you live in an area where you're not limited to 4G LTE connectivity, this handset is an absolute must-buy lease. 

At $0, the LG V50 ThinQ is a smart buy even if you don't have 5G access yet, given a spec sheet that includes everything from the aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC to a large and sharp P-OLED screen, a grand total of five cameras (three on the back and two on the front), a sizable 4,000mAh battery, a conventional and reliable rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, a premium metal-and-glass construction, and even Android 10 software after a recent OTA update.

