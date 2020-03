Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Why would anyone want to subscribe to the "Now Network" when the carrier is likely to disappear in the near future? That's a good question, but if anything, this feels like the best time in years to become a Sprint customer seeing as how "New T-Mobile" will undoubtedly take over your account soon, vowing to provide superior services at similar prices.





Said services will include a combination of T-Mobile and Sprint's current 5G spectrum for improved coverage and higher speeds, making handsets like the LG V50 ThinQ a pretty great investment opportunity right now. Powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, that 6.4-inch bad boy used to cost north of $1,000, but believe it not, Sprint is now charging $0 upfront and... $0 a month.













That obviously amounts to a grand total of $0, although it's important to point out you won't actually own the premium Android device at the end of your 18-month agreement with the nation's number four mobile network operator, which will probably be transferred to the industry's number three player before long. That's because you're looking at signing a Flex Lease plan here that will allow you to buy the LG V50 ThinQ 5G once said "contract" is up or return the phone and upgrade to a new model.









At $0, the LG V50 ThinQ is a smart buy even if you don't have 5G access yet, given a spec sheet that includes everything from the aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC to a large and sharp P-OLED screen, a grand total of five cameras (three on the back and two on the front), a sizable 4,000mAh battery, a conventional and reliable rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, a premium metal-and-glass construction, and even Android 10 software after a recent OTA update

Probably the best thing about the merger between the nation's third and fourth-largest wireless service providers , which is widely expected to be completed at long last in a matter of weeks , is how affordable certain phones have gotten in recent months for new and existing Sprint customers.