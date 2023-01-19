Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Accessories Google Wearables
Freshen up your Google Pixel Watch with these cool accessories
Google finally released its Pixel Watch wearable last year after literally years of rumors. We spent some time testing the watch, so you can check out our Pixel Watch review. Meanwhile, for those of you who already own the gadget, there's good news.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Designed for Google Pixel Watch Case (2022) - Matte Black

Everyday scratch defense in a slim and lightweight layer Matte finish adds modern look to the sleek design Raised bezels for bolstered screen protection Flexible TPU allows quick and easy installation
Buy at Amazon

Caseology Vault Desgined for Google Pixel Watch Case (2022) - Matte Black

Simple flexible design with rugged, modern details for tough and reliable protection Rugged sandstone texture body offers a sleek feel on your wrist Raised ring around the watch screen for additional protection Certified with military grade protection and screen protector compatible
Buy at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Google Pixel Watch Case (2022) - Crystal Clear

Everyday scratch defense in a slim and lightweight layer Raised bezels around the screen for more screen protection Easy access to every button with precisely fitted cutouts Scratch resistant PC for durability
Buy at Amazon


Accessory manufacturer behemoth Spigen has quietly released a bunch of Pixel Watch goodies, and some of them are pretty cool. The Liquid Air Armor, for example, will protect the display, which is normally pretty vulnerable due to the design of the watch. This Pixel Watch case adds new styling as well, making the watch look much more sturdy and rugged.



If you want to keep the original design of the Pixel Watch intact but still add some protection, there's the Thin Fit transparent case, and it does just that. It's very slim and will guard your Pixel Watch from scratches and scuffs. The raised lip will protect the display in case of accidental drops or hits.

Another cool option for a case comes from Caseology in the form of the vault. It's flexible and rugged, adding a decent amount of protection to the Pixel Watch while keeping the weight low. All these accessories are available right now, and they cost basically pocket money, so if you want to freshen up your newly acquired Pixel Watch, you can absolutely do so.

