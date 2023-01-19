Freshen up your Google Pixel Watch with these cool accessories
Google finally released its Pixel Watch wearable last year after literally years of rumors. We spent some time testing the watch, so you can check out our Pixel Watch review. Meanwhile, for those of you who already own the gadget, there's good news.
Accessory manufacturer behemoth Spigen has quietly released a bunch of Pixel Watch goodies, and some of them are pretty cool. The Liquid Air Armor, for example, will protect the display, which is normally pretty vulnerable due to the design of the watch. This Pixel Watch case adds new styling as well, making the watch look much more sturdy and rugged.
Another cool option for a case comes from Caseology in the form of the vault. It's flexible and rugged, adding a decent amount of protection to the Pixel Watch while keeping the weight low. All these accessories are available right now, and they cost basically pocket money, so if you want to freshen up your newly acquired Pixel Watch, you can absolutely do so.
If you want to keep the original design of the Pixel Watch intact but still add some protection, there's the Thin Fit transparent case, and it does just that. It's very slim and will guard your Pixel Watch from scratches and scuffs. The raised lip will protect the display in case of accidental drops or hits.
