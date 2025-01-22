Soundcore's underrated gem, the Motion X600, is a hefty 30% off at Amazon, but for a limited time

While it's not the most popular Bluetooth speaker brand, Soundcore has some pretty decent options. The Motion X600 is one standout example. This bad boy looks super-stylish and offers great immersive audio, long battery life, and guess what else? It's just received a hefty 30% markdown at Amazon, which won't last for too long.

Save 30% on the Soundcore Motion X600!

$60 off (30%)
Amazon has just launched its first Soundcore Motion X600 discount for 2025, and it's an awesome one. The speaker in Black is 30% off right now, which is quite close to its Black Friday price. Don't miss out and act fast because this is a limited-time sale.
Buy at Amazon

That's right! In case you're wondering, this is the speaker's first-ever discount for 2025. We've previously found it at 25% off, while Black Friday saw it drop to a new all-time low after a crazy-good 35% markdown. While it's not the same as the Black Friday promo, this sale is too good to pass up. Get your unit and save while you can.

The Motion X600, by the way, is good enough to give the best portable Bluetooth speakers a run for their money. Although Soundcore is known for creating budget-friendly models above all else, this bad boy feels anything but cheap. It boasts a high-class design that complements indoor environments, making it a much more stylish option than the affordable JBL Flip 6.

Secondly, this puppy supports LDAC Bluetooth codecs, providing high-fidelity sound. Despite this, enjoying hi-fi sound depends on your streaming device and some other factors, so keep that in mind. As for the audio output itself, the speaker provides loud stereo audio even on its own, offering plenty of bass, immersiveness, and clear highs. Yep, you don't have to pair it with another device to access stereo sound!

On top of that, the Motion X600 supports the so-called BassUp technology, which amplifies low-end. It's no slouch at allowing other sound customizations, either. In fact, the model features a detailed graphic equalizer, letting you tune the immersive sound precisely to your taste.

Add to this lovely package a built-in microphone, superior connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3, and a battery life of up to 12 hours, and you've got a really capable music companion. While it may be a tough sell at its standard price of almost $200, the Soundcore Motion X600 is a great choice at 30% off. Get yours with Amazon's limited-time sale and save $60 while you can.
Loading Comments...

